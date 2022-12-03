Ese Brume and other top throwers fly into Asaba for National Sports Festival

These athletes are Nigeria’s current best jumpers and throwers, who are reiging National Sports Festival (NSF) Champions in their respective events.

Top on the list is Commonwealth Champion and World Championships Silver medallist, Brume, aiming for her third consecutive Long Jump title at the festival, after victories in 2018 and 2021.

If she successfully does this, it will be her fourth Gold and overall fifth medal in three attempts. Her other medals were being part of the Delta State 4x100m Gold medal-winning quartet at the last edition, and a Silver medal in the Triple Jump.

National Record (NR) holder in the men’s Shot Put, Chukwuebuka Enekwechi will be expected to retain his title, considering he has been dominating the event in the past few years.

Enekwechi has been not just Nigeria's best but Africa’s best Shot Put thrower since his international debut in 2017. This year, he defended his African title by throwing a Championship Record (CR) of 21.08m and got to the World Championships and Commonwealth Games final.

However, he will have a stiff competitor in Dotun Ogundeji, hoping to create an interesting upset by securing the Gold medal for Rivers State.

Commonwealth Champion, Chioma Onyekwere will also be in the country set to defend her Discus title. The NR holder made history at the Commonwealth Games (CWG) this year, becoming the first Nigerian athlete to be crowned a CWG Champion in the event.

Onyekwere will be pushed by newly crowned Nigerian Champion, Obiageri Amaechi who had a surprise victory over her bosom friend at the Nigerian Championships in Benin. She also won an African Championships Bronze medal in Mauritius, which was her debut outing for Nigeria.

Fans can look forward to Sade Olatoye participating in the defence of her Hammer Throw title. Olatoye won the African title in Mauritius and competed at the World Championships.

Meanwhile, NR holder in the women’s Javelin, Kelechi Nwanaga is returning to competing on home soil, after several years in the US as a college athlete for Florida State University.

Her return may mean she is ready to have a fully competitive 2023 season, with Asaba being the starting point.

Consequently, National Champion in the Long Jump, Joseph Edafiadhe is in Asaba and will be the favourite to continue his dominance within the shores of the country.