Divine Oduduru missing in action at National Sports Festival due to injury

Oduduru was to return to athletics action after over a year out, with his last competition being at the Tokyo Olympics in the 200m semifinals. Since then, the two-time Nigerian 200m Champion had been battling an injury, ruling him out of any competitive running.

He was supposed to make a historic comeback at the Sports Festival, where he was to compete in the 200m and 4x100m relays representing Delta State, but sadly withdrew before the commencement of the 200m heats after complaining to his coach and team doctor that he felt some pain in his hamstring during practice.