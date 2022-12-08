The long-awaited comeback of Divine Oduduru is on hold again as the speedster was missing in action in the 200m heats at the National Sports Festival in Asaba.
Divine Oduduru missing in action at National Sports Festival due to injury
Divine Oduduru has pulled out of competing at National Sports Festival in Asaba, due to injury.
Oduduru was to return to athletics action after over a year out, with his last competition being at the Tokyo Olympics in the 200m semifinals. Since then, the two-time Nigerian 200m Champion had been battling an injury, ruling him out of any competitive running.
He was supposed to make a historic comeback at the Sports Festival, where he was to compete in the 200m and 4x100m relays representing Delta State, but sadly withdrew before the commencement of the 200m heats after complaining to his coach and team doctor that he felt some pain in his hamstring during practice.
Oduduru later posted on his Facebook page: “It is during our darkest moments that we must focus to see the light.”
