ADVERTISEMENT

Divine Oduduru missing in action at National Sports Festival due to injury

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Athletics

Divine Oduduru has pulled out of competing at National Sports Festival in Asaba, due to injury.

Divine Oduduru missing in action at National Sports Festival
Divine Oduduru missing in action at National Sports Festival

The long-awaited comeback of Divine Oduduru is on hold again as the speedster was missing in action in the 200m heats at the National Sports Festival in Asaba.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Oduduru was to return to athletics action after over a year out, with his last competition being at the Tokyo Olympics in the 200m semifinals. Since then, the two-time Nigerian 200m Champion had been battling an injury, ruling him out of any competitive running.

He was supposed to make a historic comeback at the Sports Festival, where he was to compete in the 200m and 4x100m relays representing Delta State, but sadly withdrew before the commencement of the 200m heats after complaining to his coach and team doctor that he felt some pain in his hamstring during practice.

Oduduru later posted on his Facebook page: “It is during our darkest moments that we must focus to see the light.”

ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Tima Godbless on course for a sprints double at the National Sports Festival

    New speedster emerges in the 200m as Tima Godbless guns for sprints double in Asaba

  • Sade Olatoye won her second Gold medal in the Hammer Throw at National Sports Festival

    Sade Olatoye swings to second Gold medal at National Sports Festival

  • Tobi Amusan successfully retained her Diamond League title in 2022

    Amusan’s quest for a third Diamond League title begins in May 2023

Recommended articles

Sade Olatoye swings to second Gold medal at National Sports Festival

Sade Olatoye swings to second Gold medal at National Sports Festival

Memphis had to deal with it too, and now we kiss each other on the mouth. - van Gaal reacts to Di Maria calling him his worst manager

"Memphis had to deal with it too, and now we kiss each other on the mouth." - van Gaal reacts to Di Maria calling him his worst manager

PREMIER LEAGUE: Tottenham and Liverpool reportedly lining up big move for Moroccan midfield sensation

PREMIER LEAGUE: Tottenham and Liverpool reportedly lining up big move for Moroccan midfield sensation

PREMIER LEAGUE: Manchester United reportedly told to stump up €120m for top transfer target

PREMIER LEAGUE: Manchester United reportedly told to stump up €120m for top transfer target

Tyson Fury calls out Wayne Rooney ahead of Oleksandr Usyk undisputed fight

Tyson Fury calls out Wayne Rooney ahead of Oleksandr Usyk undisputed fight

Reactions as WNBA star Brittney Griner exchanged for death merchant Viktor Bout

Reactions as WNBA star Brittney Griner exchanged for death merchant Viktor Bout

New speedster emerges in the 200m as Tima Godbless guns for sprints double in Asaba

New speedster emerges in the 200m as Tima Godbless guns for sprints double in Asaba

QATAR 2022: Ahead of historic quarter-final, fatigue, not Goncalo Ramos, is Morocco's great World Cup enemy

QATAR 2022: Ahead of historic quarter-final, fatigue, not Goncalo Ramos, is Morocco's great World Cup enemy

Divine Oduduru missing in action at National Sports Festival due to injury

Divine Oduduru missing in action at National Sports Festival due to injury

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Sydney McLaughlin is Female World Athlete of the Year in 2022

Tobi Amusan finishes second runner-up as Sydney McLaughlin wins Female Athlete of the Year

Ashley Anumba is the new National Sports Festival Champion in the Discus throw.

Another upset in Asaba as Ashley Anumba throws National Sports Festival Record

Tima Godbless wins first senior National title in Asaba

Tima Godbless crowned fastest woman at National Sports Festival in Asaba

Enoch Adegoke and Divine Oduduru set for return at National Sports Festival in Asaba

NSF 2022: Enoch Adegoke and Divine Oduduru set to light up the sprints in Asaba