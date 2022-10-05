Ogun State governor celebrates Tobi Amusan with ₦5m and house [Photos]

The 25-year-old was celebrated by the Governor following her exploits in the world of athletics this season.

Amusan set the world record in the women's 100-meter hurdles at the World Athletics Championship in Oregon earlier this year.

She then followed that up win gold at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

Tobi gets a house and 5 million naira

Following her exploits on the world stage and the commonwealth games, Amusan was received by Muhammadu Buhari the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Amusan was also well rewarded by the Ogun State Governor on her visits to Oke-Mosan.

Governor Abiodun gifted Amusan five million naira cash and a house for her efforts representing Ogun State on the world stage.

The governor posted a statement on his official Instagram account to give an update on his meeting with Amusan.

Along with photos the governor said, "My adopted daughter and world-record holding athlete, @ihurdle_33.0inches paid me a courtesy visit in Oke-Mosan this morning.

"I announced her appointment as Youth Ambassador in Ogun State and a donation of a house, as well as five million Naira in recognition of her world records and other stellar achievements.

"We had adopted the Ogun State daughter for career support earlier this year, as Ms Amusan displayed the result-driven spirit of resilience, hard work and determination that the State is known for. #BuildingOurFutureTogether #ISEYA #DapoAbiodun #OgunState.

Amusan responded to the post by Abiodun was a message that said, "Your Excellency sir, I'm honored & humbled Daddy."