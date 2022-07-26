Ogun State governor Dapo Abiodun celebrates indigene Tobi Amusan for World record and gold medal

Tosin Abayomi
Kizz Daniel, Tiw Savage and student of the Lady of Apostles Secondary School, Ijebu-Ode celebrate Tobi Amusan

Dapo Abiodun celebrates indigene Tobi Amusan for World record and gold medal
Dapo Abiodun celebrates indigene Tobi Amusan for World record and gold medal

The congratulatory messages continue to pour in for Nigerian athlete Tobi Amusan.

The 25-year-old Amusan won a gold medal in the 110 meters women’s hurdles at the recently concluded 2022 World Athletics Championships in Oregon, United States of America (USA).

Amusan won Nigeria’s first gold medal at the games since 2000 as she set a new world record with a time of 12.06 seconds.

Ogun State governor Dapo Abiodun has joined several Nigerian politicians in celebrating Amusan.

Tobi Amusan is the latest sensation in Athletics.
Tobi Amusan is the latest sensation in Athletics. Pulse Nigeria

Abiodun joined fellow APC members President Muhammadu Buhari and Bola Ahmed Tinubu in celebrating Amusan through a message on his official Twitter account.

The message from the governor said, “We congratulate and rejoice with a proud daughter of Ogun State, whom I adopted some months back to support her career, Ms. Tobi Amusan on her world record-breaking (12.06sec) gold victory in Women's 100M Hurdles.”

“As a State, we are proud of your success and wish @Evaglobal01 more greater heights in the years ahead.”

Dapo Abiodun celebrates indigene Tobi Amusan for World record and gold medal
Dapo Abiodun celebrates indigene Tobi Amusan for World record and gold medal Pulse Nigeria

Amusan and indigene of Ogun State was also celebrated by students of the Lady of Apostles Secondary School, Ijebu-Ode which she attended.

Nigerian musician Kizz Daniel celebrated Amusan with his popular song Buga while other Nigerian celebrities such as Tiwa Savage and Falz also offered congratulations.

