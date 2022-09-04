Commonwealth Gold medalist Grace Nwokocha suspended for doping

After making Nigeria proud at Commonwealth Games, Nzubechi Grace Nwokocha suspended for use of Ostarine & Ligandrol, Nigeria may lose 4 by 100 Gold medal.

Nigerian athlete Grace Nwokocha has been suspended provisionally from competing.

The suspension was announced on Friday, September 2, 2022 by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU).

The Provisional Suspension by the AIU means that Nwokocha is suspended temporarily from participating in any competition or activity in Athletics until a a final decision at a hearing conducted under the World Athletics Anti-Doping Rules or the Integrity Code of Conduct.

The statement to confirm the suspension of Nwokocha revealed the use or presence of banned substances Ostarine & Ligandro.

The statement said, "The AIU has provisionally suspended Nigerian runner, Nzubechi Grace Nwokocha, for the Presence/Use of Prohibited Substances (Ostarine & Ligandrol) (Article 2.1 and Article 2.2)."

Nwokocha was part of Team Nigeria to the recently concluded 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

The 21-year-old Nwokocha was part of Team Nigeria's 4x100 women's relay team that won gold at the Commonwealth Games.

Nwokoch won gold along with 100 meter hurdle queen Tobi Amusan, Favour Ofili, Rosemary Chukwuma and Joy Udo-Gabriel.

After the hearing Team Nigeria may lose the commonwealth Gold medal won by the 4 by 100 women's relay team.

