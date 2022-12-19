BREAKING: Nigeria ranked amongst top 10 women’s track nations in the world

Jamaica is ranked highest in 2022 based on their off data from the World Championships in Oregon placing table, finishing top in women’s track events.

AFP

In second place is the USA, while Ethiopia, Great Britain, Kenya, and the Netherlands, occupy the remaining four positions ahead of Nigeria.

This ranking was via the placing table awards points for a top-right finish. Eight points for first, till one point for eighth.

Nigeria amassed a total of thirteen points, seeing Tobi Amusan as the country’s highest point giver after her World title-winning performance in the 100m Hurdles, which gives the maximum eight points.

AFP

The women’s 4x100m got five points from their fourth-place finish in the final, running a then African Record (AR) of 42.22s.

With the pool of talents currently in the women’s roster for Nigeria and all now motivated by Amusan’s outstanding historic feats this season, Nigerian athletics enthusiasts can dream of an improved ranking in 2023.

Here are the top 10 nations in the world released on World Athletics social media platforms and the points amassed.