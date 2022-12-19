ADVERTISEMENT

BREAKING: Nigeria ranked amongst top 10 women’s track nations in the world

Sports  >  Athletics

Tobi Amusan amasses the highest points, as Nigeria finishes in the top 10 women's track nations in the world in 2022.

Nigeria ranked in top 10 women's track nations in 2022
Nigeria ranked in top 10 women's track nations in 2022

The World Athletics governing body has released the best women’s track nations in the world, which sees Nigeria in the seventh position on the list.

Jamaica is ranked highest in 2022 based on their off data from the World Championships in Oregon placing table, finishing top in women’s track events.

Jamaica is the highest ranked women's track nation in the world
Jamaica is the highest ranked women's track nation in the world

In second place is the USA, while Ethiopia, Great Britain, Kenya, and the Netherlands, occupy the remaining four positions ahead of Nigeria.

This ranking was via the placing table awards points for a top-right finish. Eight points for first, till one point for eighth.

Nigeria amassed a total of thirteen points, seeing Tobi Amusan as the country’s highest point giver after her World title-winning performance in the 100m Hurdles, which gives the maximum eight points.

Tobi Amusan's World title winning performance earned Nigeria the highest points
Tobi Amusan's World title winning performance earned Nigeria the highest points

The women’s 4x100m got five points from their fourth-place finish in the final, running a then African Record (AR) of 42.22s.

With the pool of talents currently in the women’s roster for Nigeria and all now motivated by Amusan’s outstanding historic feats this season, Nigerian athletics enthusiasts can dream of an improved ranking in 2023.

Here are the top 10 nations in the world released on World Athletics social media platforms and the points amassed.

Top 10 women's track nations in the world in 2022
Top 10 women's track nations in the world in 2022
