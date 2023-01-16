ADVERTISEMENT

ATHLETICS: World Athletics ratifies marathon World Record and World U20 records

Three new World Records set in 2022 has been ratified by the World Athletics.

New world records ratified by World Athletics

World Athletics has ratified Eliud Kipchoge's marathon World Record (WR) and World U20 Records (WU20R) set by Letsile Tebogo and Jamaican women's 4x100m team.

Kipchoge won the 2022 Berlin Marathon with a time of 2:01:09, which surpassed his previous WR by 30 seconds, set on the same course in 2018.

Eliud Kipchoge celebrates after winning the Berlin Marathon
Eliud Kipchoge celebrates after winning the Berlin Marathon AFP

His victory in Berlin was his fourth in his career, and he also won the Tokyo Marathon.

Kipchoge was a finalist for the 2022 World Athletics Male Athlete of the Year but lost to Sweden’s Mondo Duplantis.

Botswana's Tebogo ran a blistering 9.91s to successfully defend his 100m World U20 title in Cali, Colombia.

Letsile Tebogo is the 100m WU20R holder
Letsile Tebogo is the 100m WU20R holder AFP

His winning time improved the WU20R of 9.94s he recorded in his qualifying heat at the World Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

Still at the championships in Cali, the Jamaican quartet of Serena Cole, Tina Clayton, Kerrica Hill, and Tia Clayton teamed up to take the women's 4x100m title in 42.59, taking 0.35 off the previous record that the same team had achieved on August 22, 2021, at the same championships held in Nairobi.

Jamaica's women's 4x100m team at the World U20 Championships in Cali
Jamaica's women's 4x100m team at the World U20 Championships in Cali AFP

A similar quartet – but with Brianna Lyston on the third leg instead of Hill – had clocked a marginally quicker 42.58 at the Carifta Games earlier in 2022, but it could not be ratified as a record.

