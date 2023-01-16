ATHLETICS: World Athletics ratifies marathon World Record and World U20 records

Kipchoge won the 2022 Berlin Marathon with a time of 2:01:09, which surpassed his previous WR by 30 seconds, set on the same course in 2018.

AFP

His victory in Berlin was his fourth in his career, and he also won the Tokyo Marathon.

Kipchoge was a finalist for the 2022 World Athletics Male Athlete of the Year but lost to Sweden’s Mondo Duplantis.

Botswana's Tebogo ran a blistering 9.91s to successfully defend his 100m World U20 title in Cali, Colombia.

His winning time improved the WU20R of 9.94s he recorded in his qualifying heat at the World Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

Still at the championships in Cali, the Jamaican quartet of Serena Cole, Tina Clayton, Kerrica Hill, and Tia Clayton teamed up to take the women's 4x100m title in 42.59, taking 0.35 off the previous record that the same team had achieved on August 22, 2021, at the same championships held in Nairobi.

