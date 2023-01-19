ADVERTISEMENT

ATHLETICS: World Athletics makes a new rule to Top list rankings

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Athletics

Rosemary Chukwuma misses out on official world lead top list, due to World Athletics making a new rule.

Athletes at the World Championships in Doha
Athletes at the World Championships in Doha

The World Athletics (WA) governing body has made a new rule to only include in their rankings or top list (not to be confused with world ranking) marks achieved in their Global calendar or Global Tour events.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

There's a new change to the WA Top list ranking
There's a new change to the WA Top list ranking AFP

It means marks attained in meets such as the NCAA will no longer be ranked on the world's top list. Also, local meets held in countries and events alike, that are not on the WA calendar will not be ranked.

This new rule affects Rosemary Chukwuma's supposed world-leading 60m time of 7.11s set at Texas Tech Corky Classic last week, which should have been a World Lead (WL) but the new rule excludes her name from the top list ranking. The same goes for Favour Ashe, Alaba Akintola, and every other top performer in the NCAA.

Rosemary Chukwuma ran a PB and SR of 7.11s which should have been a World Lead
Rosemary Chukwuma ran a PB and SR of 7.11s which should have been a World Lead AFP

For example Ismael Kone ran a men's 60m WL of 6.51s in the NCAA, but the 60m WL on the WA website, it is Yannick Wolf's 6.60s that leads.

Here's a representation of the World Athletics men's ranking and that done by Tilastopaja.

The Top list ranking on World Athletics website
The Top list ranking on World Athletics website AFP
How the list should look if all meets were accepted
How the list should look if all meets were accepted AFP

Several questions have been arising with this new rule, as many believe it wasn't necessary and should be changed.

Will elite athletes from their individual countries or training base have to travel to Europe to compete at the registered WA meets when there are limited slots available? Are Federations now responsible for adding meets to the calendar or approving meet directions to add their meets to the calendar?

More answers and explanations need to be given by the WA.

Professional and college athletes see the top list as a motivational means of knowing their position on the Top list among the best in the world, and secondly, for bragging rights of being called the world leader in their event.

American 200m runners at the World Championships in Oregon
American 200m runners at the World Championships in Oregon AFP

However, one can understand the standpoint of the athletics governing body, especially with college athletes. The lack of drug testing at NCAA meets can invalidate some of the marks recorded, coupled with the fact that some of these athletes never hit their lifetime best mark again after college.

Same for professional or elite athletes that compete at meets not on the Global calendar.

Nevertheless, hopefully, this new change will bring more good than harm to the growth of athletics globally.

ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Athletes at the World Championships in Doha

    ATHLETICS: World Athletics makes a new rule to Top list rankings

  • Rosemary Chukwuma

    ATHLETICS: Rosemary Chukwuma named BIG 12 Female Athlete Of The Week

  • Alaba Akintola

    ATHLETICS: Alaba Akintola named C-USA Athlete of the Week

Recommended articles

ATHLETICS: World Athletics makes a new rule to Top list rankings

ATHLETICS: World Athletics makes a new rule to Top list rankings

ATHLETICS: Rosemary Chukwuma named BIG 12 Female Athlete Of The Week

ATHLETICS: Rosemary Chukwuma named BIG 12 Female Athlete Of The Week

'Dinner with love' - Georgina Rodriguez kisses Cristiano Ronaldo on romantic date night

'Dinner with love' - Georgina Rodriguez kisses Cristiano Ronaldo on romantic date night

BETTING TIPS: Betting tips and odds for Villarreal vs. Real Madrid Copa Del Rey

BETTING TIPS: Betting tips and odds for Villarreal vs. Real Madrid Copa Del Rey

OPINION: Jurgen Klopp and FSG are responsible for Liverpool’s woes

OPINION: Jurgen Klopp and FSG are responsible for Liverpool’s woes

OPINION: Jurgen Klopp and FSG are responsible for Liverpool’s woes

OPINION: Jurgen Klopp and FSG are responsible for Liverpool’s woes

BETTING TIPS: 3 Betting tips and odds for Manchester City vs. Tottenham

BETTING TIPS: 3 Betting tips and odds for Manchester City vs. Tottenham

BETTING TIPS: New York Knicks vs Washington Wizards Bet9ja odds and betting tips

BETTING TIPS: New York Knicks vs Washington Wizards Bet9ja odds and betting tips

BETTING TIPS: Australian Open WTA 7 odds accumulator on Bet9ja

BETTING TIPS: Australian Open WTA 7 odds accumulator on Bet9ja

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Usain Bolt

ATHLETICS: Millions of dollars missing from Usain Bolt's account

Favour Ashe in action for Nigeria

ATHLETICS: Favour Ashe kicks off indoor season as Akpan makes college debut at Clemson Invitational

Rosemary Chukwuma blazes to 2023 World-leading time

ATHLETICS: Rosemary Chukwuma dashes to world No. 1 time in 2023

Alaba Akintola in celebratory mood after running 60m SR

ATHLETICS: New School Record for Alaba Akintola, bolts to 13th fastest time in Nigerian history