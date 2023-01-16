ATHLETICS: Weekend Wrap: Chukwuma's world-leading time tops School Records and Personal Bests

Top on the list is Rosemary Chukwuma's World-leading and School Record (SR) time of 7.11s clocked in her semis race at the Texas Tech Corky Classic. The time catapulted her to joint No. 8 on the all-time Nigerian list, just behind Blessing Okagbare's 7.09s clocked in 2019.

School Records for Alaba Akintola and Joseph Oreva

Akintola bolted to a new SR of 6.59s to win the men's 60m final at the Commodore Challenge in Nashville, Tennessee.

AFP

This time smashed his previous PB of 6.67s and propelled him to the thirteenth fastest all-time on the Nigerian 60m list.

The Middle Tennessee State University (MTSU) sophomore student now owns the SR in the 60m and 100m.

Meanwhile, Nigerian Long Jump Champion, Joseph Oreva, soared to a new West Texas University (WTU) indoor SR of 7.74m on his second attempt to win the A-Section at the Texas Tech Corky Classic.

AFP

The previous SR was 7.59m, set by Abraham Seaneke back in 2019.

Numerous PBs caps off a befitting weekend

Favour Ashe was performed brilliantly on his debut for Auburn University (AU). In the 60m event, he opened with 6.59s to win the qualifying heat, then lowered it to 6.57s for a second-place finish in the final.

AFP

It is AU's fifth fastest time in history and the swiftest in five years. Ashe would later run a Personal Best of 21.34s in his first-ever 200m indoor race.

Ezinne Abba dropped a top performance at the Cardinal Classic, where she made an impressive debut for the University of Texas (UT).

AFP

She first clocked the fastest overall time of 7.34s in her qualifying heat. Then in the final, Abba won the race with a new PB and Facility Record (FR) of 7.28s, ahead of teammate Kennedy Simon in 7.50s, who finished third.

Godson Brume stormed to two 60m PBs, within a few hours from each other at the Louisiana State University (LSU) Purple Tigers meet.

AFP

He first ran 6.76s in his qualifying heat and then 6.74s to finish second in the final.

Known as a high jump sensation before traveling to the US, Goodness Iredia made his indoor triple jump debut with an applaudable PB.

AFP