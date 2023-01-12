ATHLETICS: Tobi Amusan honoured by EKO FM as 2022 Person of the Year

The annual event organised by the Current Affairs Directorate of Radio Lagos/EKO FM is part of the Directorate's effort in recognizing and appreciating Nigerians that engage in unique and worthy activities for a community, society, or the country at large.

Amusan won the award with eighty-nine votes ahead of Ejiro Otarigho, a tanker driver who drove a burning fuel tanker away from a residential area at Agbarho in Delta State, and Daniel Amah, a Policeman who rejected the sum of $200,000 bribe from armed robbery suspects in Kano State.

The 25-year-old 100m Hurdler attained several historical feats in 2022, becoming the first Nigerian athlete to run a World Record (WR) and also winning World, Commonwealth, Diamond League, and African titles in a season, setting record-breaking times in the process.

The award was presented to Amusan's manager, Lanre Vigo, on Thursday afternoon at EKO FM's General Manager's office, Olajide Lawal, who advised Amusan not to rest on her oars.