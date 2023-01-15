An outstanding season opener for Rosemary Chukwuma, dashing to the fastest time in the world this year at the Texas Tech Corky Classic.
ATHLETICS: Rosemary Chukwuma dashes to world No. 1 time in 2023
Rosemary Chukwuma ran 60m world-leading time, which also stands as a Personal Best and School Record.
The Texas Tech junior student ran a superb time of 7.11s to win her qualifying heat, which erased her School Record (SR) and currently propels her to the top of the world list in 2023.
She came back in the final, running within the same time to win the event in 7.13s, ahead of Maboundou Kone in 7.26s. Success Umukoro, who clocked a PB of 7.37s in the semis, equalled the time to finish fifth in the final.
Chukwuma's time is the fastest since Blessing Okagbare ran a PB of 7.10s in 2021. It also sits her as the eighth fastest Nigerian athlete in history.
Running a world-leading time in her first race of the season is exceptional in all ramifications and shows that we can expect some fantastic times from the speedster indoors and outdoors this year.
Imaobong Uko makes season debut with a win
Nigeria's fastest 400m runner in 2022, opened up her 2023 campaign with a win running 53.51s to win the women's 400m at the Texas Tech Corky Classic.
She ran the fastest time across the six heats, finishing ahead of Nayanna Dubarry-Gay in 54.63s and Lacarthea Cooper in 54.91s.
