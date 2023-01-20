ADVERTISEMENT

ATHLETICS: Rosemary Chukwuma becomes the third African athlete in history to run sub-23s

Rosemary Chukwuma raced to the fastest time in the 200m by a female athlete in the world this year.

Rosemary Chukwuma clocked new PBs in the 60m and 200m
A new week and Rosemary Chukwuma has raced to the history books again, smashing her indoor Personal Best (PB) of 23.49s with a new 22.99s to win the 200m final at the Red Raider Open.

The time catapults her to No. 3 on the African all-time list, behind Favour Ofili (22.46s) and Murielle Ahoure (22.80s), making her only the third African female athlete to go sub-23s indoors.

It also currently stands as the fastest in the world this year, NCAA-leading time, and third fastest in Texas Tech University school history.

Result of 200m final at Red Raider Open
Chukwuma is an athlete in superb form, opening her season with a new 60m School Record (SR), PB, and NCAA-leading time of 7.11s last week.

The time propelled her to joint No. 8 on the all-time Nigerian list and then the fastest time by any female athlete in the world this year.

Rosemary Chukwuma ran a PB of 7.11s in her debut 60m race of the season
With many more meets still to hold in the coming weeks, we should be expecting her to lower these times and continue smashing the records.

Meanwhile, Ella Onojuvwewo made her Louisiana State University (LSU) indoor debut competing in the 200m, where she ran a PB of 24.15s to finish second in her heat.

Ella Onojuvwevwo ran indoor 200m PB of 24.15s in her first race competing indoors
It is her first time competing on an indoor track, so great effort from the quartermile sensation.

In the men's 60m, Godson Brume won his heat in 6.73s but it wasn't enough to qualify for the final.

