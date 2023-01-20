ATHLETICS: Rosemary Chukwuma becomes the third African athlete in history to run sub-23s

The time catapults her to No. 3 on the African all-time list, behind Favour Ofili (22.46s) and Murielle Ahoure (22.80s), making her only the third African female athlete to go sub-23s indoors.

It also currently stands as the fastest in the world this year, NCAA-leading time, and third fastest in Texas Tech University school history.

Chukwuma is an athlete in superb form, opening her season with a new 60m School Record (SR), PB, and NCAA-leading time of 7.11s last week.

The time propelled her to joint No. 8 on the all-time Nigerian list and then the fastest time by any female athlete in the world this year.

With many more meets still to hold in the coming weeks, we should be expecting her to lower these times and continue smashing the records.

Meanwhile, Ella Onojuvwewo made her Louisiana State University (LSU) indoor debut competing in the 200m, where she ran a PB of 24.15s to finish second in her heat.

It is her first time competing on an indoor track, so great effort from the quartermile sensation.