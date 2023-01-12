ADVERTISEMENT

ATHLETICS: Nigerian athletes set to compete at Texas Tech Corky Classic this weekend

Here is a list of athletes that will begin their 2023 season at Texas Tech Corky Classic this weekend.

Rosemary Chukwuma will begin her 2023 indoor season at Texas Tech Corky Classic
Rosemary Chukwuma will begin her 2023 indoor season at Texas Tech Corky Classic

The NCAA indoor season will officially kick off this weekend, and several Nigerian athletes will begin their 2023 season at the Texas Tech Corky Classic.

Here is a list of athletes expected to compete, representing their schools.

Now a senior student at Texas Tech University, Chukwuma will line up in the 60m dash.

Rosemary Chukwuma ran a PB of 10.99s at the NCAA Championships in 2022
Rosemary Chukwuma ran a PB of 10.99s at the NCAA Championships in 2022

The Baylor University sophomore 400m Hurdler is listed to compete in the 600m race. He will be gunning to break the 600m Nigerian Record.

Ezekiel Nathaniel broke the 400mH Nigerian Record as a freshman student at Baylor University
Ezekiel Nathaniel broke the 400mH Nigerian Record as a freshman student at Baylor University

Having transferred from Middle Tennessee State University (MTSU), Erhire will debut for his new school, Texas Tech in the High Jump event.

Best Erhire transferred from MTSU to Texas Tech at the end of last season
Best Erhire transferred from MTSU to Texas Tech at the end of last season

Umukoro will race in the 60m dash, representing her school South Plains College

The freshman student of South Plains College will begin her NCAA career racing in the 60m dash.

Another Baylor University sophomore student, the talented 400m athlete, will begin her 2023 indoor season competing in the event.

Imaobong Uko had an amazing freshman year at Baylor
Imaobong Uko had an amazing freshman year at Baylor

Making a comeback after an injury-plagued 2022 year, Brume will aim to make this season a brilliant one when he lines up in the 400m for his school Louisiana State University.

Godson Brume competing for LSU
Godson Brume competing for LSU

The talented triple jumper of Texas Tech will hope to begin her season on a winning note in her trademark event.

Onaara Obamuwagun in action for Texas Tech University
Onaara Obamuwagun in action for Texas Tech University

A student of South Plains College, Awusa is the only Nigerian athlete lined up in the 200m.

Ese Awusa
Ese Awusa

Made a switch from Carson-Newman University to West Texas University at the end of last season and will make his debut for his new school in the long jump event.

Joseph Edafiadhe will make his debut for West Texas University
Joseph Edafiadhe will make his debut for West Texas University
