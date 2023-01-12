ATHLETICS: Nigerian athletes set to compete at Texas Tech Corky Classic this weekend

Here is a list of athletes expected to compete, representing their schools.

Rosemary Chukwuma

Now a senior student at Texas Tech University, Chukwuma will line up in the 60m dash.

Ezekiel Nathaniel

The Baylor University sophomore 400m Hurdler is listed to compete in the 600m race. He will be gunning to break the 600m Nigerian Record.

Best Ehire

Having transferred from Middle Tennessee State University (MTSU), Erhire will debut for his new school, Texas Tech in the High Jump event.

Success Umukoro

Umukoro will race in the 60m dash, representing her school South Plains College

Maria Umoibang

The freshman student of South Plains College will begin her NCAA career racing in the 60m dash.

Imaobong Uko

Another Baylor University sophomore student, the talented 400m athlete, will begin her 2023 indoor season competing in the event.

Godson Brume

Making a comeback after an injury-plagued 2022 year, Brume will aim to make this season a brilliant one when he lines up in the 400m for his school Louisiana State University.

Onaara Obamuwagun

The talented triple jumper of Texas Tech will hope to begin her season on a winning note in her trademark event.

Ese Awusa

A student of South Plains College, Awusa is the only Nigerian athlete lined up in the 200m.

Joseph Edafiadhe

Made a switch from Carson-Newman University to West Texas University at the end of last season and will make his debut for his new school in the long jump event.