ATHLETICS: Millions of dollars missing from Usain Bolt's account

Usain Bolt has reportedly lost his money to fraud at a Jamaican investment firm.

Usain Bolt

Investigation has begun into the missing dollars of Usain Bolt at a Jamaican investment firm.

His manager, Nugent Walker, has confirmed that a probe has been launched into millions of dollars reportedly missing from an account belonging to the sprint legend at Jamaican investment firm Stocks and Securities Limited (SSL).

Walker spoke to the Jamaica Gleaner, saying that the World Record (WR) holder has been using SSL for over ten years and discovered discrepancies with his account on Wednesday.

SSL has reportedly informed the police, and other entities, including the Financial Investigations Division and the Financial Services Commission, were also made aware.

According to the Jamaica Gleaner, the stolen funds from Bolt's accounts were allegedly part of a huge fraud at SSL. The fraud involved a former employee of the entity.

