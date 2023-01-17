ATHLETICS: Goodness Iredia named Mid-South Conference Field Athlete of the Week

The freshman student of Cumberland University (CU), won the award for his outstanding performance last weekend, where he leaped to a brilliant Personal Best (PB) and School Record (SR) of 15.59m to win the triple jump event at the Commodore Challenge in Nashville, Tennessee.

His mark is the farthest by a triple jumper in the NAIA this season and also qualified him for the National Championships to be held in March.

AFP

He also competed in the high jump at the same meet, where he cleared the height of 1.96m to finish fourth in the event,

Iredia was a budding high jump sensation in Nigeria and has represented the country at several age-group competitions outside the country.

AFP

He was discovered in Delta State, as one of the products of the state's developmental programmes in Athletics.