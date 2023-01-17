ADVERTISEMENT

ATHLETICS: Goodness Iredia named Mid-South Conference Field Athlete of the Week

Goodness Iredia wins his first award in the college circuit.

Goodness Iredia named NAIA Field Athlete of the Week
Goodness Iredia named NAIA Field Athlete of the Week

First week in the US and his first time competing in the college indoor season, Goodness Iredia has been honoured as the Mid-South Field Athlete of the Week.

The freshman student of Cumberland University (CU), won the award for his outstanding performance last weekend, where he leaped to a brilliant Personal Best (PB) and School Record (SR) of 15.59m to win the triple jump event at the Commodore Challenge in Nashville, Tennessee.

His mark is the farthest by a triple jumper in the NAIA this season and also qualified him for the National Championships to be held in March.

Goodness Iredia in the triple jump event at his first indoor meet
Goodness Iredia in the triple jump event at his first indoor meet AFP

He also competed in the high jump at the same meet, where he cleared the height of 1.96m to finish fourth in the event,

Iredia was a budding high jump sensation in Nigeria and has represented the country at several age-group competitions outside the country.

Goodness Iredia is regarded as a high jump sensation in Nigeria
Goodness Iredia is regarded as a high jump sensation in Nigeria AFP

He was discovered in Delta State, as one of the products of the state's developmental programmes in Athletics.

His transition to the triple jump and the impact he has made at CU in just his first week show the great talent that he is and the bright future he has got ahead of him.

