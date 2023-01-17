ADVERTISEMENT

ATHLETICS: Four times Jamaica finished 1-2-3 in the sprints at major championships

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Athletics

How Jamaica has dominated the sprints in the past decade in both the men and women's events.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Elaine Thompson-Herah and Sharicka Jackson
Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Elaine Thompson-Herah and Sharicka Jackson

Jamaica is known as the speed nation of the world, having produced the world's best sprinters in the past two decades.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Their athletes have dominated the sprints at almost every major championship, winning at least a medal in the 100m, 200m, or 400m, both in the men's and women's categories.

Jamaica women's 100m medallist at Beijing 2008
Jamaica women's 100m medallist at Beijing 2008 AFP

Here's a look at the four times Jamaica has had a clean sweep of medals at a major championship.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce won the Gold medal in a then-Personal Best (PB) of 10.78s, while Sherone Simpson and Kerron Stewart jointly won the silver medal in 10.98s. Officially, the bronze medal wasn't awarded as Simpson and Stewart finished with an equal time of 10.98 seconds in second place.

Usain Bolt led his country in the 200m, becoming the first man to repeat as champion in the 200m at the Olympics. He clocked 19.32s ahead of his teammates, Blake in 19.44s and Warren Weir with bronze in 19.84s, to complete the medal sweep.

Warren Weir, Usain Bolt and Yohan Blake made a Jamaica 200m clean sweep in London
Warren Weir, Usain Bolt and Yohan Blake made a Jamaica 200m clean sweep in London AFP

It was the seventh sweep in the men's 200m and the first by a nation other than the United States. Bolt's Gold medal was Jamaica's third in the event, moving out of a tie with Canada and Italy for second-most overall (behind the United States 17 wins).

Defending Olympic champion, Elaine Thompson-Herah, won the event in 10.61s, breaking Florence Griffith-Joyner's 33-year-old Olympic record.

Tokyo 2020 100m medallists - Fraser-Pryce, Thompson-Herah and Jackson
Tokyo 2020 100m medallists - Fraser-Pryce, Thompson-Herah and Jackson AFP

It was the Jamaican's third Olympic Gold medal. The silver medal went to the 2016 bronze medalist and the 2008 and 2012 champion in this event, Fraser-Pryce in 10.74s, while Shericka Jackson won the bronze medal in 10.76s, completing the podium sweep.

Fraser-Pryce claimed an unprecedented fifth World title, stopping the clock in a Championship Record (CR) of 10.67s, which erased the previous record of 10.70s set by USA's Marion Jones in 1999.

Jackson clocked a then PB of 10.73s, ahead of Thompson-Herah with 10.81s.

Jamaican 100m clean sweep at the World Championships in Oregon led by Fraser-Pryce
Jamaican 100m clean sweep at the World Championships in Oregon led by Fraser-Pryce AFP

The 35-year-old became the first to achieve five world titles in a single individual running event. Only three other athletes in World Championships history – Sergey Bubka (pole vault), Pawel Fajdek (hammer), and Lars Riedel (discus) – have also won the same single disciple five or more times.

ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Sports Minister, Sunday Dare and a medalist at the National Youth Games

    GRASSROOTS: National Youth Games suffer another postponement

  • Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Elaine Thompson-Herah and Sharicka Jackson

    ATHLETICS: Four times Jamaica finished 1-2-3 in the sprints at major championships

  • NSSF Trials

    GRASSROOTS: NSSF World School Athletics trials to begin in Abeokuta Wednesday

Recommended articles

GRASSROOTS: National Youth Games suffer another postponement

GRASSROOTS: National Youth Games suffer another postponement

Obasanjo plays senior prefect role during road walk

Obasanjo plays senior prefect role during road walk

Super Falcons forward Patricia George shows off style with fresh Instagram photos

Super Falcons forward Patricia George shows off style with fresh Instagram photos

ATHLETICS: Four times Jamaica finished 1-2-3 in the sprints at major championships

ATHLETICS: Four times Jamaica finished 1-2-3 in the sprints at major championships

BETTING TIPS: Bet9ja odds and Betting tips for Crystal Palace vs. Manchester United

BETTING TIPS: Bet9ja odds and Betting tips for Crystal Palace vs. Manchester United

BETTING TIPS: Bet9ja odds and betting tips for Milan vs. Inter Super Cup

BETTING TIPS: Bet9ja odds and betting tips for Milan vs. Inter Super Cup

GAMING: Why is the PlayStation 5 getting more expensive in Nigeria?

GAMING: Why is the PlayStation 5 getting more expensive in Nigeria?

The stunning depth of the French national pool

The stunning depth of the French national pool

BETTING TIPS: Bet9ja odds and betting tips for LA Clippers vs Philadelphia 76ers

BETTING TIPS: Bet9ja odds and betting tips for LA Clippers vs Philadelphia 76ers

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Usain Bolt

ATHLETICS: Millions of dollars missing from Usain Bolt's account

Favour Ashe in action for Nigeria

ATHLETICS: Favour Ashe kicks off indoor season as Akpan makes college debut at Clemson Invitational

Rosemary Chukwuma blazes to 2023 World-leading time

ATHLETICS: Rosemary Chukwuma dashes to world No. 1 time in 2023

Alaba Akintola in celebratory mood after running 60m SR

ATHLETICS: New School Record for Alaba Akintola, bolts to 13th fastest time in Nigerian history