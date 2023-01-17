ATHLETICS: Four times Jamaica finished 1-2-3 in the sprints at major championships

Their athletes have dominated the sprints at almost every major championship, winning at least a medal in the 100m, 200m, or 400m, both in the men's and women's categories.

Here's a look at the four times Jamaica has had a clean sweep of medals at a major championship.

Beijing 2008 Olympic Games

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce won the Gold medal in a then-Personal Best (PB) of 10.78s, while Sherone Simpson and Kerron Stewart jointly won the silver medal in 10.98s. Officially, the bronze medal wasn't awarded as Simpson and Stewart finished with an equal time of 10.98 seconds in second place.

London 2012 Olympic Games

Usain Bolt led his country in the 200m, becoming the first man to repeat as champion in the 200m at the Olympics. He clocked 19.32s ahead of his teammates, Blake in 19.44s and Warren Weir with bronze in 19.84s, to complete the medal sweep.

It was the seventh sweep in the men's 200m and the first by a nation other than the United States. Bolt's Gold medal was Jamaica's third in the event, moving out of a tie with Canada and Italy for second-most overall (behind the United States 17 wins).

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

Defending Olympic champion, Elaine Thompson-Herah, won the event in 10.61s, breaking Florence Griffith-Joyner's 33-year-old Olympic record.

It was the Jamaican's third Olympic Gold medal. The silver medal went to the 2016 bronze medalist and the 2008 and 2012 champion in this event, Fraser-Pryce in 10.74s, while Shericka Jackson won the bronze medal in 10.76s, completing the podium sweep.

Oregon 2022 World Championships

Fraser-Pryce claimed an unprecedented fifth World title, stopping the clock in a Championship Record (CR) of 10.67s, which erased the previous record of 10.70s set by USA's Marion Jones in 1999.

Jackson clocked a then PB of 10.73s, ahead of Thompson-Herah with 10.81s.

