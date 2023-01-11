ATHLETICS: Favour Ofili listed in Bowerman preseason indoor watchlist for 2023 season

Louisiana State University (LSU) shining light in the 200m, Favour Ofili has been named amongst ten other athletes in the 2023 Bowerman preseason watchlist for the indoor season.
The Bowerman is the highest award given to the best college male and female athletes for their outstanding performances in a season, and Ofili being on the preseason watchlist shows she has a huge chance of being on this year’s nominations list.
Ofili had a phenomenal indoor year in 2022, breaking her own Nigerian and African indoor 200m record with a new 22.46s, and ranked ninth on the collegiate all-time list. She won NCAA indoor and outdoor 200m Silver medals and the 100m and 200m South Eastern Conference titles, clocking 10.93s and 22.04s.
The 20-year-old became the first collegiate athlete and Nigerian woman to run sub-22s in the 200m, with a then College Record (CR) of 21.96s. Abby Steiner later smashed the record at the NCAA Championships.
Doing this, the Nigerian became the first woman in NCAA history to run wind-legal times under 11 seconds in the 100 meters and under 22 seconds in the 200.
With Steiner no longer a collegiate athlete, Ofili will be the poster girl in the 200m and title contender in other sprint races.
The ten women named in the 2023 Bowerman Watchlist are:
Julien Alfred (University of Texas, Austin)
Adelaide Aquila (Ohio)
Alia Armstrong (Louisiana State University)
Talitha Diggs (University of Florida)
Lamara Distin (Texas A&M)
Jasmine Moore (University of Florida)
Favour Ofili (Louisiana State University)
Camryn Rodgers (Califonia)
Jorinde van Klinken (University of Oregon)
Britton Wilson (University of Arkansas)
