ADVERTISEMENT

ATHLETICS: Favour Ofili listed in Bowerman preseason indoor watchlist for 2023 season

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Athletics

Favour Ofili named in the 2023 preseason indoor watchlist of the most prestigious US college track and field award, The Bowerman.

Favour Ofili will be the poster girl in the 200m in the NCAA
Favour Ofili will be the poster girl in the 200m in the NCAA

Louisiana State University (LSU) shining light in the 200m, Favour Ofili has been named amongst ten other athletes in the 2023 Bowerman preseason watchlist for the indoor season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The Bowerman is the highest award given to the best college male and female athletes for their outstanding performances in a season, and Ofili being on the preseason watchlist shows she has a huge chance of being on this year’s nominations list.

Ofili had a phenomenal indoor year in 2022, breaking her own Nigerian and African indoor 200m record with a new 22.46s, and ranked ninth on the collegiate all-time list. She won NCAA indoor and outdoor 200m Silver medals and the 100m and 200m South Eastern Conference titles, clocking 10.93s and 22.04s.

Favour Ofili had a phenomenal 2022 season
Favour Ofili had a phenomenal 2022 season AFP

The 20-year-old became the first collegiate athlete and Nigerian woman to run sub-22s in the 200m, with a then College Record (CR) of 21.96s. Abby Steiner later smashed the record at the NCAA Championships.

Doing this, the Nigerian became the first woman in NCAA history to run wind-legal times under 11 seconds in the 100 meters and under 22 seconds in the 200.

Ofili ran an indoor Nigerian and African Record of 22.46s in the 200m
Ofili ran an indoor Nigerian and African Record of 22.46s in the 200m AFP

With Steiner no longer a collegiate athlete, Ofili will be the poster girl in the 200m and title contender in other sprint races.

The ten women named in the 2023 Bowerman Watchlist are:

Julien Alfred (University of Texas, Austin)

Adelaide Aquila (Ohio)

Alia Armstrong (Louisiana State University)

Talitha Diggs (University of Florida)

Lamara Distin (Texas A&M)

Jasmine Moore (University of Florida)

Favour Ofili (Louisiana State University)

Camryn Rodgers (Califonia)

Jorinde van Klinken (University of Oregon)

Britton Wilson (University of Arkansas)

ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Favour Ofili will be the poster girl in the 200m in the NCAA

    ATHLETICS: Favour Ofili listed in Bowerman preseason indoor watchlist for 2023 season

  • Super Eagles of Nigeria.

    Super Eagles will never miss the World Cup again - Labour Party's Datti Baba-Ahmed promises new dawn

  • Novak Djokovic reigns supreme at 2023 Adelaide Tennis International

    TENNIS: Novak Djokovic clinches 92nd career-winning title in Adelaide

Recommended articles

TENNIS: Naomi Osaka announces pregnancy and out for the rest of 2023 season

TENNIS: Naomi Osaka announces pregnancy and out for the rest of 2023 season

ATHLETICS: Favour Ofili listed in Bowerman preseason indoor watchlist for 2023 season

ATHLETICS: Favour Ofili listed in Bowerman preseason indoor watchlist for 2023 season

BETTING TIPS: Sure Bet9ja 8 odds accumulators and betting tips for Ligue 1 games

BETTING TIPS: Sure Bet9ja 8 odds accumulators and betting tips for Ligue 1 games

BETTING TIPS: Cash out on Bet9ja with 8 odds accumulators for Australian Open ATP qualifiers

BETTING TIPS: Cash out on Bet9ja with 8 odds accumulators for Australian Open ATP qualifiers

BETTING TIPS: Bet on this Bet9ja 7 odds accumulators for Australian Open WTA qualifiers

BETTING TIPS: Bet on this Bet9ja 7 odds accumulators for Australian Open WTA qualifiers

LIGUE 1: Top 5 African players to watch in Ligue 1 this game week

LIGUE 1: Top 5 African players to watch in Ligue 1 this game week

BOXING: Efe Ajagba reps Barcelona ahead of clash against Stephan Shaw

BOXING: Efe Ajagba reps Barcelona ahead of clash against Stephan Shaw

NFF reduces registration fees for FA Cup

NFF reduces registration fees for FA Cup

GAMING: Confirmed games coming to Xbox Game Pass this January

GAMING: Confirmed games coming to Xbox Game Pass this January

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Endurance Ojokolo during her traditional marriage

PHOTOS: Veteran Nigerian sprinter Endurance Ojokolo finds love again at 47

There's a lot athletics enthusiasts can be excited about in 2023

8 reasons Nigeria athletics fans should be thrilled in 2023

Some of the best Nigerian athletes in the NCAA

COMMENT: Top Nigerian NCAA athletes to watch out for in 2023

Novak Djokovic reigns supreme at 2023 Adelaide Tennis International

TENNIS: Novak Djokovic clinches 92nd career-winning title in Adelaide