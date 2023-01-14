ATHLETICS: Favour Ashe races to the fifth fastest time in Auburn University history

The sophomore student kicked off with an impressive time of 6.59s to win his qualifying heat, then lowered it to 6.57s for a second-place finish in the final. Ismael Kone of Florida State University (FSU) was the race winner in a new world lead and Ivorian National Record (NR) of 6.51s.

Ashe's time makes him the fifth-fastest performer in AU history and the fastest 60m dash by an AU sprinter in five years.

Considering his overall performance in his indoor debut season last year for the University of Tennessee (UT), he will aim to reduce this time in his upcoming meets and perhaps break Deji Aliu's NR of 6.48s.

Recall that the youngster clocked a Personal Best (PB) of 6.51s, then won a Bronze medal at the NCAA indoor championships while competing for UT last season, and only transferred to AU this year for the rest of his collegiate career.

The 20-year-old will be back tomorrow running in his first ever competitive 200m indoor race