ATHLETICS: Favour Ashe kicks off indoor season as Akpan makes college debut at Clemson Invitational

Favour Ashe, Abasiono Akpan and Mercy Ntia-Obong are all set to compete at Clemson Invite.

Favour Ashe in action for Nigeria
Favour Ashe in action for Nigeria

Nigeria's fastest man, Favour Ashe will kick off his 2023 indoor season at Clemson Invite this weekend.

The Auburn University sophomore student is listed to compete in the 60m dash, where he will target running an impressive time and perhaps lower his Personal Best (PB).

Last year as a freshman student at the University of Tennessee (UT), Ashe started his season with a bang by running 6.58s in his first-ever indoor 60m race at the Bob Pollock Invitational in Clemson.

Favour Ashe won 100m Silver medal at the NCAA Outdoor Championships
Favour Ashe won 100m Silver medal at the NCAA Outdoor Championships

He would later lower this time to a UT Freshman record and PB of 6.51s, winning his qualifying heat at the NCAA Indoor Championships, and then finished third in the final with a time of 6.55s.

The 20-year-old also won 100m Silver medal at the NCAA Outdoor Championships, and will be targeting to build on his UT form as he competes for Auburn University this season.

National Sports Festival (NSF) Champion in the 400m Hurdles, Abasiono Akpan, will make her college debut for Auburn University.

Abasiono Akpan is signed with Auburn University
Abasiono Akpan is signed with Auburn University

Akpan is part of the women's 4x400m relay team, where she will give her all helping her team get maximum points by winning their race.

Former Nigerian sprint sensation, Mercy Ntia-Obong will make her debut for Clemson University, running in the 60m and 200m dash.

Mercy Ntia-Obong is now a student of Clemson University
Mercy Ntia-Obong is now a student of Clemson University

Ntia-Obong was a student at the University of Miami last season, so her transfer to Clemson this season is a surprise.

Nevertheless, the Calabar-born athlete will target making her mark in her new school, and hope to regain her lost form that saw her as one of Nigeria's brightest sprinters.

