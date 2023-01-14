With each race, Favour Ashe keeps proving what a talent he is and one destined for greatness, as he sped to a Personal Best (PB) of 21.34s in his first-ever 200m indoor race to win his heat at the Clemson Invite today.
ATHLETICS: Favour Ashe blazes to a Personal Best in first-ever 200m indoor race
Favour Ashe ran an impressive time in his first ever 200m indoor race.
In second place was his teammate, Charlie Sexton, who clocked 21.69s, and Micaiah Holmes of Clemson finished third in 22.24s.
Ashe's performance is a follow-up to his 60m race yesterday, where he finished second in the final with a Season's Best (SB) of 6.57s.
He will now set his targets at lowering these times, as he builds up to having an exceptional indoor season, especially at the NCAA Indoor Championships.
