ATHLETICS: Favour Ashe blazes to a Personal Best in first-ever 200m indoor race

Favour Ashe ran an impressive time in his first ever 200m indoor race.

Favour Ashe in action for Auburn University
Favour Ashe in action for Auburn University

With each race, Favour Ashe keeps proving what a talent he is and one destined for greatness, as he sped to a Personal Best (PB) of 21.34s in his first-ever 200m indoor race to win his heat at the Clemson Invite today.

In second place was his teammate, Charlie Sexton, who clocked 21.69s, and Micaiah Holmes of Clemson finished third in 22.24s.

Ashe's performance is a follow-up to his 60m race yesterday, where he finished second in the final with a Season's Best (SB) of 6.57s.

He will now set his targets at lowering these times, as he builds up to having an exceptional indoor season, especially at the NCAA Indoor Championships.

