ATHLETICS: Ezinne Abba debuts for Longhorns with 60m Personal Best and Facility Record

The speedster showed a snippet, when she clocked the fastest overall time of 7.34s in her qualifying heat.

AFP

Then in the final, Abba won the race with a new Personal Best (PB) and Facility Record (FR) of 7.28s, ahead of teammate Kennedy Simon in 7.50s, who finished third.

Abba's time is currently the fastest by a Nigerian athlete this year.

Alaba Akintola runs fastest ever season opener in Nashville

Middle Tennessee State University (MTSU) sophomore student, Alaba Akintola ran his fastest-ever season opener in the 200m, running 21.19s for the fastest overall time at the Commodore Challenge in Nashville, Tennessee.

AFP

Cumberland's junior, Tobi Oniyinde, finished third in his heat with a time of 22.44s at the same meet.

Meanwhile, NAIA 60m Hurdles record holder, Joy Abu, opened her 2023 season in the women's 200m, as she ran 24.35s to finish first overall.