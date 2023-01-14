ADVERTISEMENT

ATHLETICS: Ezinne Abba debuts for Longhorns with 60m Personal Best and Facility Record

Ezinne Abba and Alaba Akintola, both make impressive 2023 season debuts in their various meets.

Ezinne Abba makes her debut for University of Texas
A top performance from Ezinne Abba at the Cardinal Classic, where she made her debut for the University of Texas (UT) on an impressive note, showing the brilliant form she's in for this season.

The speedster showed a snippet, when she clocked the fastest overall time of 7.34s in her qualifying heat.

Ezinne Abba's time is the fastest by a Nigerian athlete in 2023
Ezinne Abba's time is the fastest by a Nigerian athlete in 2023 AFP

Then in the final, Abba won the race with a new Personal Best (PB) and Facility Record (FR) of 7.28s, ahead of teammate Kennedy Simon in 7.50s, who finished third.

Abba's time is currently the fastest by a Nigerian athlete this year.

Middle Tennessee State University (MTSU) sophomore student, Alaba Akintola ran his fastest-ever season opener in the 200m, running 21.19s for the fastest overall time at the Commodore Challenge in Nashville, Tennessee.

Alaba Akintola makes 2023 debut in Nashville
Alaba Akintola makes 2023 debut in Nashville AFP

Cumberland's junior, Tobi Oniyinde, finished third in his heat with a time of 22.44s at the same meet.

Meanwhile, NAIA 60m Hurdles record holder, Joy Abu, opened her 2023 season in the women's 200m, as she ran 24.35s to finish first overall.

Joy Abu's traditional event is the Hurdles
Joy Abu's traditional event is the Hurdles AFP
