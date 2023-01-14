ADVERTISEMENT

ATHLETICS: Ezekiel Nathaniel shatters 600yds Personal Best as Joseph Oreva soars to new School Record

Ezekiel Nathaniel, Joseph Oreva and Godson Brume, produced brilliant performances in their first indoor meets of 2023.

In his first indoor race of 2023, Ezekiel Nathaniel smashed his 600yds Personal Best (PB) of 1:18.08 with an exceptional new 1:08.75 to win the event at the Texas Tech University Corky Classic.

This performance has shown that the Baylor University sophomore student, whose main event is the 400m Hurdles, is in fantastic form this season and ready to break more records indoors and outdoors.

He is anticipated to compete more in the 400, 600m, and 4x400m relays indoors, as he builds his form into transitioning outdoors for his main event, the 400m Hurdles.

Meanwhile, Utifon Sam finished eighth in the women's weight throw event, with a distance of 16.64m. It was her first time competing indoors, having moved to the US in late 2022.

Nigerian Long Jump Champion, Joseph Oreva, soared to a new West Texas University (WTU) indoor School Record (SR) of 7.74m on his second attempt to win the A-Section at the Texas Tech Corky Classic.

The previous SR was 7.59m set by Abraham Seaneke back in 2019.

One of Nigeria's fastest-rising sprinters, Godson Brume stormed to two 60m PBs, within a few hours from each other at the Louisiana State University (LSU) Purple Tigers meet.

He first ran 6.76s in his qualifying heat and then 6.74s to finish second in the final.

Last season he competed once during the indoor season, clocking 6.89s, and couldn't compete afterward due to injury problems. Hopefully, he is back to his best and ready to showcase his talent to everyone's admiration.

