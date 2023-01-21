Nigerian Record (NR) holder in the Shot Put, Chukwuebuka Enekwechi began his season on a great note, throwing a brilliant Personal Best (PB) of 21.20m at the American Track League.
ATHLETICS: Chukwuebuka Enekwechi throws a massive PB in his season opener
Chukwuebuka Enekwechi starts 2023 season with best career season opener.
Enekwechi had a series of good throws, with four of his throws going over the 21m mark. His series was 20.47m, 21.20m, 21.04m, 21.08m, 20.61m, and 21.18m, while his previous PB was 21.09m.
His mark is now second on the Nigerian all-time indoor list, behind Josh Awotunde's 21.33m recorded in 2018, and ahead of Stephen Mozia's 21.18m back i 2016.
In his post-meet interview, Enekwechi revealed he is now working with a new coach.
"It was a great opener, this is my first meet of the season. I started with a PB, I'm working with a new coach now, new training partners, so I felt the support."
Enekwechi has been Nigeria and Africa's most consistent Shot Put thrower in the past five years. He has won all continental and national titles available at his disposal, throwing record-breaking times to follow them up.
At the last National Sports Festival (NSF) in Asaba, he successfully defended his title launching his implement to a Festival Record.
Now working with a new coach who is one of the best in the world, Enekwechi's target will be set on lowering his records as the season progresses.
