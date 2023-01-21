ADVERTISEMENT

ATHLETICS: Chukwuebuka Enekwechi throws a massive PB in his season opener

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Athletics

Chukwuebuka Enekwechi starts 2023 season with best career season opener.

Chukwuebuka Enekwechi makes 2023 season opener with a PB
Chukwuebuka Enekwechi makes 2023 season opener with a PB

Nigerian Record (NR) holder in the Shot Put, Chukwuebuka Enekwechi began his season on a great note, throwing a brilliant Personal Best (PB) of 21.20m at the American Track League.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Enekwechi had a series of good throws, with four of his throws going over the 21m mark. His series was 20.47m, 21.20m, 21.04m, 21.08m, 20.61m, and 21.18m, while his previous PB was 21.09m.

Chukwuebuka Enekwechi
Chukwuebuka Enekwechi AFP

His mark is now second on the Nigerian all-time indoor list, behind Josh Awotunde's 21.33m recorded in 2018, and ahead of Stephen Mozia's 21.18m back i 2016.

In his post-meet interview, Enekwechi revealed he is now working with a new coach.

"It was a great opener, this is my first meet of the season. I started with a PB, I'm working with a new coach now, new training partners, so I felt the support."

Enekwechi has been Nigeria and Africa's most consistent Shot Put thrower in the past five years. He has won all continental and national titles available at his disposal, throwing record-breaking times to follow them up.

At the last National Sports Festival (NSF) in Asaba, he successfully defended his title launching his implement to a Festival Record.

Now working with a new coach who is one of the best in the world, Enekwechi's target will be set on lowering his records as the season progresses.

ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Chukwuebuka Enekwechi makes 2023 season opener with a PB

    ATHLETICS: Chukwuebuka Enekwechi throws a massive PB in his season opener

  • Rosemary Chukwuma clocked new PBs in the 60m and 200m

    ATHLETICS: Rosemary Chukwuma becomes the third African athlete in history to run sub-23s

  • Tobi Amusan's moment of glory at the World Championships in Oregon

    OPINION: Tobi Amusan's journey to sporting immortality has only begun

Recommended articles

BETTING TIPS: Australian Open WTA 4 odds accumulator and betting tips on Bet9ja

BETTING TIPS: Australian Open WTA 4 odds accumulator and betting tips on Bet9ja

ATHLETICS: Chukwuebuka Enekwechi throws a massive PB in his season opener

ATHLETICS: Chukwuebuka Enekwechi throws a massive PB in his season opener

BETTING TIPS: La Lia betting tips and odds for this weekend

BETTING TIPS: La Lia betting tips and odds for this weekend

ATHLETICS: Rosemary Chukwuma becomes the third African athlete in history to run sub-23s

ATHLETICS: Rosemary Chukwuma becomes the third African athlete in history to run sub-23s

OPINION: Tobi Amusan's journey to sporting immortality has only begun

OPINION: Tobi Amusan's journey to sporting immortality has only begun

BETTING TIPS: Serie A betting tips and odds for this weekend

BETTING TIPS: Serie A betting tips and odds for this weekend

BETTING TIPS: English Premier League betting tips and odds for this weekend

BETTING TIPS: English Premier League betting tips and odds for this weekend

BETTING TIPS: Betting tips and odds for Liverpool vs Chelsea

BETTING TIPS: Betting tips and odds for Liverpool vs Chelsea

OPINION: Trossard should have been Arsenal’s first choice all along

OPINION: Trossard should have been Arsenal’s first choice all along

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ogun state medalists at the 21st edition of the National Sports Festival in Delta state

Ogun SWAN urges Dapo Abiodun to commence preparation for National sports festival

Rosemary Chukwuma blazes to 2023 World-leading time

ATHLETICS: Rosemary Chukwuma dashes to world No. 1 time in 2023

Alaba Akintola in celebratory mood after running 60m SR

ATHLETICS: New School Record for Alaba Akintola, bolts to 13th fastest time in Nigerian history

Leo Da Silva

EXCLUSIVE: Tobi Amusan running the World Record was my favourite 2022 sporting moment - Ex-BBNaija star Leo