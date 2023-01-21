ATHLETICS: Chukwuebuka Enekwechi throws a massive PB in his season opener

Enekwechi had a series of good throws, with four of his throws going over the 21m mark. His series was 20.47m, 21.20m, 21.04m, 21.08m, 20.61m, and 21.18m, while his previous PB was 21.09m.

AFP

His mark is now second on the Nigerian all-time indoor list, behind Josh Awotunde's 21.33m recorded in 2018, and ahead of Stephen Mozia's 21.18m back i 2016.

In his post-meet interview, Enekwechi revealed he is now working with a new coach.

"It was a great opener, this is my first meet of the season. I started with a PB, I'm working with a new coach now, new training partners, so I felt the support."

Enekwechi has been Nigeria and Africa's most consistent Shot Put thrower in the past five years. He has won all continental and national titles available at his disposal, throwing record-breaking times to follow them up.

At the last National Sports Festival (NSF) in Asaba, he successfully defended his title launching his implement to a Festival Record.