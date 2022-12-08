ADVERTISEMENT

Amusan’s quest for a third Diamond League title begins in May as World Athletics releases the 2023 provisional calendar

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Athletics

Tobi Amusan's bid for a third consecutive Diamond League title will begin in May, 2023.

Tobi Amusan successfully retained her Diamond League title in 2022
Tobi Amusan successfully retained her Diamond League title in 2022

Tobi Amusan’s quest for a third consecutive Diamond League (DL) title will begin at the event’s season opener in Doha, Qatar, on May 5, 2023, as the World Athletics has released the 2023 provisional calendar.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The two-time Diamond League Champion may be competing in Doha if the meeting organisers include the 100m Hurdles among the events to be competed for at the meet for the second year running.

Amusan started her DL campaign at the same meet this year, finishing a close second behind former World Record (WR) holder Keni Harrison, who clocked a wind-aided time of 12.43s, ahead of the Nigerians’ 12.44s.

However, Amusan turned it around by gathering enough points during the season, which earned her a spot in the final leg in Zurich, where the newly crowned World Champion and record holder successfully retained her DL title with a new Meeting Record (MR) of 12.29s.

Tobi Amusan won the Diamond League titles in 2021 and 2022
Tobi Amusan won the Diamond League titles in 2021 and 2022 AFP

Doing this, she became the first Nigerian athlete in history to win two DL titles, her first win in 2021 when she sped to a then African Record (AR) of 12.42s, to become the first Nigerian in the DL era to win a DL trophy.

The 2023 provisional DL calendar, which for the first time includes fifteen host cities across twelve countries and four continents, was released by the World Athletics and the final scheduled to hold outside Europe for the first time in fourteen years.

The final is scheduled for Eugene, Oregon, at the Prefontaine Classic, where Amusan will seek to be among the 32 champions for the third time in a row. These champions will become new DL trophy holders across two days of elite athletics action on September 16 and 17, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Tobi Amusan successfully retained her Diamond League title in 2022

    Amusan’s quest for a third Diamond League title begins in May as World Athletics releases the 2023 provisional calendar

  • Patience George and Samson Nathaniel won their first National Sports Festival titles in Asaba

    George and Nathaniel clock impressive times to win first National Sports Festival titles in Asaba

  • Ashley Anumba is the new National Sports Festival Champion in the Discus throw.

    Another upset in Asaba as Ashley Anumba throws National Sports Festival Record

Recommended articles

CONFIRMED: From Luis to Luis as Spain hire U-21 manager as Enrique's replacement

CONFIRMED: From Luis to Luis as Spain hire U-21 manager as Enrique's replacement

Amusan’s quest for a third Diamond League title begins in May as World Athletics releases the 2023 provisional calendar

Amusan’s quest for a third Diamond League title begins in May as World Athletics releases the 2023 provisional calendar

Spain sack Luis Enrique after World Cup exit

Spain sack Luis Enrique after World Cup exit

After day 7 Zamfara yet to win a medal at the National Sports Festival

After day 7 Zamfara yet to win a medal at the National Sports Festival

NWFL Premiership: Coaches target Super Six playoff tickets

NWFL Premiership: Coaches target Super Six playoff tickets

Qatar 2022: Netherlands vs Argentina: A History of World Cup classics

Qatar 2022: Netherlands vs Argentina: A History of World Cup classics

NWFL Premiership: Delta Queens records first away win of the season as Robo Queen, Nasarawa Amazon shares spoil Day 2

NWFL Premiership: Delta Queens records first away win of the season as Robo Queen, Nasarawa Amazon shares spoil Day 2

NWFL: Robo Queens 0-0 N. Amazons: 2 Land Ladies & an Amazon standout at Legacy pitch

NWFL: Robo Queens 0-0 N. Amazons: 2 Land Ladies & an Amazon standout at Legacy pitch

QATAR 2022: 'Juju may have been involved' - Leon Balogun opens up on why Super Eagles lost World Cup ticket to Ghana

QATAR 2022: 'Juju may have been involved' - Leon Balogun opens up on why Super Eagles lost World Cup ticket to Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Sydney McLaughlin is Female World Athlete of the Year in 2022

Tobi Amusan finishes second runner-up as Sydney McLaughlin wins Female Athlete of the Year

Ashley Anumba is the new National Sports Festival Champion in the Discus throw.

Another upset in Asaba as Ashley Anumba throws National Sports Festival Record

Tima Godbless wins first senior National title in Asaba

Tima Godbless crowned fastest woman at National Sports Festival in Asaba

Enoch Adegoke and Divine Oduduru set for return at National Sports Festival in Asaba

NSF 2022: Enoch Adegoke and Divine Oduduru set to light up the sprints in Asaba