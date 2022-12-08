ADVERTISEMENT

Amusan’s quest for a third Diamond League title begins in May 2023

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Athletics

Tobi Amusan's bid for a third consecutive Diamond League title will begin in May, 2023.

Tobi Amusan successfully retained her Diamond League title in 2022
Tobi Amusan successfully retained her Diamond League title in 2022

Tobi Amusan’s quest for a third consecutive Diamond League (DL) title will begin at the event’s season opener in Doha, Qatar, on May 5, 2023, as the World Athletics has released the 2023 provisional calendar.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The two-time Diamond League Champion may be competing in Doha if the meeting organisers include the 100m Hurdles among the events to be competed for at the meet for the second year running.

Amusan started her DL campaign at the same meet this year, finishing a close second behind former World Record (WR) holder Keni Harrison, who clocked a wind-aided time of 12.43s, ahead of the Nigerians’ 12.44s.

However, Amusan turned it around by gathering enough points during the season, which earned her a spot in the final leg in Zurich, where the newly crowned World Champion and record holder successfully retained her DL title with a new Meeting Record (MR) of 12.29s.

Tobi Amusan won the Diamond League titles in 2021 and 2022
Tobi Amusan won the Diamond League titles in 2021 and 2022 AFP

Doing this, she became the first Nigerian athlete in history to win two DL titles, her first win in 2021 when she sped to a then African Record (AR) of 12.42s, to become the first Nigerian in the DL era to win a DL trophy.

The 2023 provisional DL calendar, which for the first time includes fifteen host cities across twelve countries and four continents, was released by the World Athletics and the final scheduled to hold outside Europe for the first time in fourteen years.

The final is scheduled for Eugene, Oregon, at the Prefontaine Classic, where Amusan will seek to be among the 32 champions for the third time in a row. These champions will become new DL trophy holders across two days of elite athletics action on September 16 and 17, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Tima Godbless on course for a sprints double at the National Sports Festival

    New speedster emerges in the 200m as Tima Godbless guns for sprints double in Asaba

  • Sade Olatoye won her second Gold medal in the Hammer Throw at National Sports Festival

    Sade Olatoye swings to second Gold medal at National Sports Festival

  • Tobi Amusan successfully retained her Diamond League title in 2022

    Amusan’s quest for a third Diamond League title begins in May 2023

Recommended articles

Sade Olatoye swings to second Gold medal at National Sports Festival

Sade Olatoye swings to second Gold medal at National Sports Festival

Memphis had to deal with it too, and now we kiss each other on the mouth. - van Gaal reacts to Di Maria calling him his worst manager

"Memphis had to deal with it too, and now we kiss each other on the mouth." - van Gaal reacts to Di Maria calling him his worst manager

PREMIER LEAGUE: Tottenham and Liverpool reportedly lining up big move for Moroccan midfield sensation

PREMIER LEAGUE: Tottenham and Liverpool reportedly lining up big move for Moroccan midfield sensation

PREMIER LEAGUE: Manchester United reportedly told to stump up €120m for top transfer target

PREMIER LEAGUE: Manchester United reportedly told to stump up €120m for top transfer target

Tyson Fury calls out Wayne Rooney ahead of Oleksandr Usyk undisputed fight

Tyson Fury calls out Wayne Rooney ahead of Oleksandr Usyk undisputed fight

Reactions as WNBA star Brittney Griner exchanged for death merchant Viktor Bout

Reactions as WNBA star Brittney Griner exchanged for death merchant Viktor Bout

New speedster emerges in the 200m as Tima Godbless guns for sprints double in Asaba

New speedster emerges in the 200m as Tima Godbless guns for sprints double in Asaba

QATAR 2022: Ahead of historic quarter-final, fatigue, not Goncalo Ramos, is Morocco's great World Cup enemy

QATAR 2022: Ahead of historic quarter-final, fatigue, not Goncalo Ramos, is Morocco's great World Cup enemy

Divine Oduduru missing in action at National Sports Festival due to injury

Divine Oduduru missing in action at National Sports Festival due to injury

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Sydney McLaughlin is Female World Athlete of the Year in 2022

Tobi Amusan finishes second runner-up as Sydney McLaughlin wins Female Athlete of the Year

Ashley Anumba is the new National Sports Festival Champion in the Discus throw.

Another upset in Asaba as Ashley Anumba throws National Sports Festival Record

Tima Godbless wins first senior National title in Asaba

Tima Godbless crowned fastest woman at National Sports Festival in Asaba

Enoch Adegoke and Divine Oduduru set for return at National Sports Festival in Asaba

NSF 2022: Enoch Adegoke and Divine Oduduru set to light up the sprints in Asaba