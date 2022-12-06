Adeshina and Olatoye clinch High Jump and Shot Put Gold medals at National Sports Festival

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Athletics

Temitope Adeshina and Sade Olatoye dominated their events at National Sports Festival in Asaba.

Adeshina and Olatoye clinch Gold medals in Asaba
Adeshina and Olatoye clinch Gold medals in Asaba

Temitope Adeshina won her second National Sports Festival (NSF) title for the second time in a row, clinching the Gold medal in the women’s High Jump after scaling the height of 1.80m.

Recommended articles

The win reconfirms her position as the best high jumper based in the country and second best in the continent after winning the African Championships Silver medal in Mauritius.

Meanwhile, Sade Olatoye won the Shot Put Gold medal for Delta State, throwing a distance of 16.15m. It is her first NSF outing and her first time competing in the event in two years.

In second place was Hannah Kemele (Delta), with 15.40m and Ashley Anumba representing Rivers State won the Bronze medal with a distance of 15.04m.

Olatoye will now direct her focus to her trademark event, the Hammer Throw, which she stands as favourite for the Gold medal as the African Champion.

More from category

  • Adeshina and Olatoye clinch Gold medals in Asaba

    Adeshina and Olatoye clinch High Jump and Shot Put Gold medals at National Sports Festival

  • Tima Godbless wins first senior National title in Asaba

    Tima Godbless crowned fastest woman at National Sports Festival in Asaba

  • Fakorede Adekalu is the 2022 National Sports Festival 100m Champion

    Fakorede stuns 100m field to win National Sports Festival Gold in Asaba

Recommended articles

Sportybet favourable world cup special

Sportybet favourable world cup special

'I have been the target for insults' - Eto'o apologizes after using Algerian fan as football

'I have been the target for insults' - Eto'o apologizes after using Algerian fan as football

Victor Osimhen undergoes special training in Turkey in a bid to lift the UEFA Champions League

Victor Osimhen undergoes special training in Turkey in a bid to lift the UEFA Champions League

Premier League: Gabriel Jesus undergoes successful knee surgery

Premier League: Gabriel Jesus undergoes successful knee surgery

QATAR 2022: ‘Africa is proud’ - Reactions as Morocco knock out Spain on penalties

QATAR 2022: ‘Africa is proud’ - Reactions as Morocco knock out Spain on penalties

Lord's London offers premium sporting experience, sponsors snooker championship

Lord's London offers premium sporting experience, sponsors snooker championship

Adeshina and Olatoye clinch High Jump and Shot Put Gold medals at National Sports Festival

Adeshina and Olatoye clinch High Jump and Shot Put Gold medals at National Sports Festival

Former Southampton defender questions Calvin Bassey’s quality

Former Southampton defender questions Calvin Bassey’s quality

Edwin Van der Sar compares Calvin Bassey to Manchester United defender

Edwin Van der Sar compares Calvin Bassey to Manchester United defender

Trending

Enoch Adegoke and Divine Oduduru set for return at National Sports Festival in Asaba

NSF 2022: Enoch Adegoke and Divine Oduduru set to light up the sprints in Asaba

Some foreign-based athletes expected to fly into Asaba

Ese Brume and other top throwers fly into Asaba for National Sports Festival

Top five most handsome Nigerian male athletes in 2022

Top five most handsome Nigerian male athletes in 2022

Patience George, Tima Godbless and Samson Nathaniel were the star performers on Day 1 of Athletics in Asaba

NSF 2022: Unstoppable Godbless, George and Nathaniel shine on Day 1 of Athletics in Asaba