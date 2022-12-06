Adeshina and Olatoye clinch High Jump and Shot Put Gold medals at National Sports Festival

The win reconfirms her position as the best high jumper based in the country and second best in the continent after winning the African Championships Silver medal in Mauritius.

Meanwhile, Sade Olatoye won the Shot Put Gold medal for Delta State, throwing a distance of 16.15m. It is her first NSF outing and her first time competing in the event in two years.

In second place was Hannah Kemele (Delta), with 15.40m and Ashley Anumba representing Rivers State won the Bronze medal with a distance of 15.04m.