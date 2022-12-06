Temitope Adeshina won her second National Sports Festival (NSF) title for the second time in a row, clinching the Gold medal in the women’s High Jump after scaling the height of 1.80m.
Adeshina and Olatoye clinch High Jump and Shot Put Gold medals at National Sports Festival
Temitope Adeshina and Sade Olatoye dominated their events at National Sports Festival in Asaba.
The win reconfirms her position as the best high jumper based in the country and second best in the continent after winning the African Championships Silver medal in Mauritius.
Meanwhile, Sade Olatoye won the Shot Put Gold medal for Delta State, throwing a distance of 16.15m. It is her first NSF outing and her first time competing in the event in two years.
In second place was Hannah Kemele (Delta), with 15.40m and Ashley Anumba representing Rivers State won the Bronze medal with a distance of 15.04m.
Olatoye will now direct her focus to her trademark event, the Hammer Throw, which she stands as favourite for the Gold medal as the African Champion.
