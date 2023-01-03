ADVERTISEMENT

60,000 runners to participate at the Lagos City marathon

The 2023 edition is a Gold Label race and slated for February 4

Runners at the start of Lagos city Marathon
Over 60,0000 runners have been confirmed for the 2023 edition of the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon.

The General Manager of the Gold Label race, Yusuf Ali said that Marathon is already in auto drive.

The former African record holder in the Long Jump noted that the target of the organisers, Nilayo Sports Management Limited, is to in a very short period have two Elite Label races in one single city at the same time, with the 10km race also attaining the Label Elite status.

Ulfata Gelata won the 7th edition of the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon.
He said, "With this, this year's 10km race will be opened to as many Elite runners from across Africa and the world as possible, to raise the race's status towards attaining the Gold Label status in the 10km, in next few years. Our target is to have two Gold Label races in a single city running side by side both in the full and 10km races. While also working very hard to uplift the full Marathon that is already a Gold Label race to a Platinum Label race.

Winners of the seventh edition with Lagos state Deputy Governor, Obafemi Hamzat
"The Lagos City Marathon is already in auto drive. The Nilayo Sports Management Limited is ready for the large number of runners associated with the Gold Label races all over the world. Most Gold Label races in the world host between 50,000 to 80,000 runners.

"We are ready for the large number. Last year we had 20,000 runners, and for this year we are hoping to have over 20,000 more than last year's. The organisers, Nilayo Sports Management, are equal to the task. In past Marathons, the company hosted Marathons that had 120,000 runners successfully. The vastly experienced organisers are equal to the task.

“We are ready for the first Gold Label race in Nigeria on February 4," Yusuf Ali, said.

