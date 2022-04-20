Arsenal stun Chelsea courtesy of brace from Black Stars hopeful Eddie Nketiah

Chelsea saw the first half-chance when Mason mount audaciously tried to go for goal directly from a corner kick, but a last-minute intervention spared Arsenal's blushes.

Thomas Tuchel opted to rest Thiago Silva and Antonio Rudiger, but the decision proved costly as Arsenal took the lead through a poor error. Andreas Christensen played a poor backpass towards Eduard Mendy, and Eddie Nketiah robbed him and did well to stay composed and roll the ball into the back of the net.

As is often the case, Arsenal tends to be their stumbling block. Barely five minutes after going ahead, Chelsea levelled the score. Timo Werner tried his luck from the edge of the box, and his weak deflected shot found its way past a flailing Aaron Ramsdale.

Although the first goal had a hint of luck, there was no such thing about the second. Martin Odegaard weaved his way into a good position before playing Emile Smith Rowe in, and the youngster picked his spot and buried the ball home from the edge of the box.

Just as with the first goal, Mikel Arteta would have asked questions of his defence as Chelsea was level five minutes later. Mason Mount whipped in a great cross, and Ceaser Azpilicueta found space to finish from close range.

At halftime, Thomas Tuchel replaced Christensen with Thiago Silva with hopes that the veteran would stabilise the Chelsea defence. The German manager would have been frustrated as Arsenal took the lead 12 minutes into the second half.

With newfound confidence from his first goal, Nketiah reacted quickest to a rebound from an Arsenal corner to fire the ball into the bottom corner of the Chelsea goal.

The home side nearly levelled the score a few minutes later when Marcos Alonso controlled a great diagonal ball, but his eventual shot was blocked by Gabriel.

Having played his part, Nketiah was denied a chance to leave with the matchball when Mikel Arteta substituted the youngetser for Gabriel martinelli in the 72nd minute.

The Gunners secured their three points in the final seconds of the game when Azpilicueta wrestled Bukayo Saka to the ground and gave away a penalty. Saka stepped up and sent Edouard mendy the wrong way.

