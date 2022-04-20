Arsenal stun Chelsea courtesy of brace from Black Stars hopeful Eddie Nketiah

Arsenal youngster Eddie Nketiah took advantage of a rare start to grab a brace in a six goal thriller at Stamford Bridge

Offside Sports Photography
Offside Sports Photography

Arsenal ended a shambolic run of form with a surprise win over Chelsea on Wednesday night. Mikel Arteta's men came into the game having dropped points against formidable opponents like Southampton and Brighton, so few people gave them a chance heading into the game.

Chelsea saw the first half-chance when Mason mount audaciously tried to go for goal directly from a corner kick, but a last-minute intervention spared Arsenal's blushes.

Thomas Tuchel opted to rest Thiago Silva and Antonio Rudiger, but the decision proved costly as Arsenal took the lead through a poor error. Andreas Christensen played a poor backpass towards Eduard Mendy, and Eddie Nketiah robbed him and did well to stay composed and roll the ball into the back of the net.

Eddie Nketiah and Bukayo Saka celebrate the opener
Eddie Nketiah and Bukayo Saka celebrate the opener

As is often the case, Arsenal tends to be their stumbling block. Barely five minutes after going ahead, Chelsea levelled the score. Timo Werner tried his luck from the edge of the box, and his weak deflected shot found its way past a flailing Aaron Ramsdale.

Chelsea players celebrating with goalscorer Werner
Chelsea players celebrating with goalscorer Werner

Although the first goal had a hint of luck, there was no such thing about the second. Martin Odegaard weaved his way into a good position before playing Emile Smith Rowe in, and the youngster picked his spot and buried the ball home from the edge of the box.

Emile Smith-Rowe put Arsenal back in the lead with a well placed finish
Emile Smith-Rowe put Arsenal back in the lead with a well placed finish

Just as with the first goal, Mikel Arteta would have asked questions of his defence as Chelsea was level five minutes later. Mason Mount whipped in a great cross, and Ceaser Azpilicueta found space to finish from close range.

At halftime, Thomas Tuchel replaced Christensen with Thiago Silva with hopes that the veteran would stabilise the Chelsea defence. The German manager would have been frustrated as Arsenal took the lead 12 minutes into the second half.

With newfound confidence from his first goal, Nketiah reacted quickest to a rebound from an Arsenal corner to fire the ball into the bottom corner of the Chelsea goal.

Eddie Nketiah runs towards the away fans to celebrate his second goal
Eddie Nketiah runs towards the away fans to celebrate his second goal

The home side nearly levelled the score a few minutes later when Marcos Alonso controlled a great diagonal ball, but his eventual shot was blocked by Gabriel.

Having played his part, Nketiah was denied a chance to leave with the matchball when Mikel Arteta substituted the youngetser for Gabriel martinelli in the 72nd minute.

The Gunners secured their three points in the final seconds of the game when Azpilicueta wrestled Bukayo Saka to the ground and gave away a penalty. Saka stepped up and sent Edouard mendy the wrong way.

Bukayo Saka sent Edouard Mendy the wrong way to seal the win for the Gunners
Bukayo Saka sent Edouard Mendy the wrong way to seal the win for the Gunners

That win revives Arsenal's Champions league hopes as they sit in fourth, level on points with North London rivals Tottenham. The Gunners hist Manchester United on April 23 in a match that can decide the European places at the end of the season.

