Guendouzi gives up on Arsenal career, wants permanent Marseille move

Guendouzi joined Marseille at the beginning of the season after being frozen out of the Gunners squad by Arteta. The former Lorient star has not featured for Arteta's side since he grabbed Brighton's Neal Maupay by the throat in June 2020. He spent half of last season on loan at Hertha Berlin before being shipped to Marseille for the 2021/22 season.

Despite this, the 22-year-old midfielder has been in a rich vein of form at Marseille, turning in impressive performances for the Ligue 1 side.

He has scored three goals and provided three assists so far this season. His form has earned him a call-up to the French senior team for the upcoming World Cup Qualifiers against Kazakhstan and Finland.

In an interview with RMC Sport, Guendouzi revealed that he is fully focused on Marseille both at the present and for the future, confirming that he would like to join the club in the long term.

"Today, I am on loan and still bound by my contract at Arsenal, but I’m totally focused on what to do with Olympique de Marseille. And yes, it’s a club with which I want to project myself into the future and I want to join in the long term," Guendouzi said.

The 22-year-old explained that he had discussions about his long-term future at the French club before signing to join them on loan. He stated that he wants to continue to have 'fun' at the Ligue 1 side.

The Arsenal midfielder said: "These are discussions that I had already had with the club before signing and I feel very comfortable there. And that’s why I want to continue to have fun at Olympique de Marseille.”

Guendouzi praised Marseille's popularity within the French league and in other countries, stressing that he is proud to learn and progress while playing for one of the best squads in the world.

“Marseille are the biggest French club, they are a very popular club abroad. I was already followed when I was at Arsenal, but I have felt my notoriety climb since I have been at Marseille. I am greatly proud to be there, I am in one of the best squads in the world, I learn and I progress," he told RMC Sport.

The French international reiterated his commitment to staying with the club, stating that it is the 'most important thing.'

“I hope to be here for the long term, to make as many squads as possible, to win trophies with the team. The most important thing is to be here long term," the player concluded.