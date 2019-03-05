Super Eagles striker Anthony Nwaekeme scored a brace for Trabzonspor in their 2-2 draw against Kasimpasa on Monday, March 4.

Nwaekeme who moved to Trabzonspor from Hapoel B e’er Sheva in the summer of 2018 has struggled to recreate his goalscoring heroics he was known for during his time in Isreal.

The 29-year-old was the star for Trabzonspor contributing two goals in a Turkey Super Lig encounter played at the Recep Tayyip Erdoğan Stadium, İstanbul.

Nwaekeme scored the first goal of the game when he gave Trabzonspor the lead in the 30th minute when put through on goal by Hugo Rodallega.

He then doubled the lead in the 45th minute as Trabzonspor took the lead before the half time break.

Trabzonspor could not hold on to their lead in the second half as Stipe Perica pulled one back in the 63rd minute when he converted a ball through to him by Karim Hafez before Egypt international Hassan Trezeguet earned his side a point when he converted a penalty in the 90th minute.

With his brace against Kasimpasa, Nwakaeme now has a total of six goals in 17 appearances for Trabzonspor in the league this season.

Nwakaeme is missing Super Eagles midfielder Ogenyi Onazi is still out injured after surgery.

Trabzonspor are fourth position in the Turkey Super Lig with a total of 37 points from 24 games, he is expected to return to action when his side takes on Akhisar Belediyespor in their next encounter scheduled for Saturday, March 9.