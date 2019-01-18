World Heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua showed off his rapping skills with ex-footballer Jamie Redknapp.

Joshua has been on break since his last win over mandatory opponent Alexander Povetkin in 2018.

The 29-year-old superstar was previously in Dubai where he met several superstars such as Cristiano Ronaldo and Robin Van Persie.

Joshua, however, is now an internet sensation after a video clip of him and Redknapp rapping to 'God's Plan' by popular Canadian artist Drake.

The video recording put out by his broadcast partners Sky from a show by James Corden sees Joshua recites the lyrics to some of Drakes song from his memory and was impressive along with Redknapp.

Joshua rarely made mistakes in his delivery of the song and was hailed by one of the panelists who said, “You're from Bournemouth! Straight out of Cobham!”

The International Boxing Federation (IBF), World Boxing Association (WBA), World Boxing Organization (WBO) and International Boxing Organization (IBO) titleholder is expected to announce his next fight soon as the venue for Wembley Stadium has already been confirmed for Saturday, April 13.

Deontay Wilder who holds the World Boxing Council (WBC) heavyweight title has been ordered to fight a rematch with Tyson Fury, which means Joshua who received an Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (OBE) award from Prince Charles may take on Dillan Whyte.