World heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua told challenger Jarrell Miller that he will 'reconstruct the face and body' as they both faced off in the London press conference on Monday, February 25.

The face-off between Joshua and Miller in New York turned physical as both boxers accused themselves of using drugs and had to be separated on several occasions.

The press conference was held in London and both heavyweights had a more relaxed approach but still made fun of themselves.

Joshua who holds the International Boxing Federation (IBF), World Boxing Association (WBA), World Boxing Organization (WBO) and International Boxing Organization (IBO) titles is set to be tested by Miller.

The British boxer had some harsh words for Miller stating that his face will take on a different structure after they clash.

Joshua said, “There's not much I can do to that face... but I'm going to reconstruct his face and I'm looking forward to the challenge.

“This is all I know. This is all I do. I know how to knock people out and beat them up. All that spirit this boy has got over there, talking s***, I'm going to strip it from him. Every ounce of spirit he has got, that is what I do to people. I'm going to strip him of his soul in that ring.

“Look at his face, I am going to reconstruct his face on June 1. I do the job, I am a good boxer, heavy-handed puncher and have beaten better opponents than anyone else out there.

“Landlord in the States, I am going to be your surgeon in the UK. You are going to have a makeover.

“The state of my hands - this isn't from boxing, this is from street fighting.”

Joshua added that despite fighting his first game away from the United Kingdom, he is not worried as the fans cannot fight for Miller.

He said, “The gameplan is to stop his behind in seven rounds'.

“I am ready for anything, the fans cant fight for him. This is what I've been doing, where I came from.

'He comes to New York, we've got to fight. He's a sucker, I can freestyle right now. He can't beat me no matter what he does. I'm a handsome brother, I know what I can do. All the cows he's been eating, this beef right here he should get ready for.”

Miller, on the other hand, admitted that he has been able to get into Joshua’s head and is ready to displace him of his titles.

He said, “I've been hearing AJ's too posh, his nose is up here sometimes. For all the underdogs out there who are told they're not good enough; I'm proof that with one or two cheeseburgers and hard work and dedication you can go far.”

“I got banned from the area I was growing up in because I was getting into too much trouble.

“The state of my hands - this isn't from boxing, this is from street fighting. I've changed my whole lifestyle around. “

Joshua who holds the honour of the Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (OBE) takes on Miller at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, June 1.