Tennis legend Andy Murray is set to retire stating the 2019 Australian Open could be his last tournament.

Murray who has won three Grand Slam in his career has struggled for consistency in recent times.

Following his return from a hip surgery, Murray stated at a press conference in Melbourne where he is getting ready for the Australian Open.

He stated in the press conference that he hopes to be able to participate at the Wimbledon in his home country, but fears he may quit after the Australian Open if his injury persists.

He said, "I'm not sure I'm able to play through the pain for another four or five months.

"I want to get to Wimbledon and stop but I'm not certain I can do that."

The Scotland star revealed that he is has been playing through pain in recent times due to the injury and looked unlike his best when practising with world number one Novak Djokovic and looked to be off following his lengthy absence.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bsexvt6ns4j/

He said, "I'm not feeling good, I've been struggling for a long time.

"I've been in a lot of pain for about 20 months now. I've pretty much-done everything I could to try and get my hip feeling better and it hasn't helped loads.

"I'm in a better place than I was six months ago but I'm still in a lot of pain. I can still play to a level, but not a level I have played at."

"The pain is too much - I need to think about my quality of life"

The two time Olympic champion added, "The pain is too much really.

"I need to have an end point because I'm playing with no idea of when the pain will stop.

"I'd like to play until Wimbledon - that's where I'd like to stop playing - but I'm not certain I'm able to do that."

The Australian Open starts on Monday, January 14 till Sunday, January 27.