It hurts to see Messi in PSG shirt - Iniesta

Damola Ogungbe

Andres Iniesta believes that Barcelona wanted Lionel Messi to stay and did everything they could to keep him

Team-mates: Lionel Messi and Andres Iniesta celebrate another Barcelona Champions League goal together at Stamford Bridge in 2018.
Team-mates: Lionel Messi and Andres Iniesta celebrate another Barcelona Champions League goal together at Stamford Bridge in 2018.

Andres Iniesta has opened up on the pain of seeing Lionel Messi leave Barcelona and play for another team this season. The Vissel Kobe midfielder said that it is difficult to pass comments on the transfer saga from outside the club but he would have preferred that Messi continued at Barça.

Iniesta and Messi were teammates at Barcelona and fellow La Masia graduates. They came up from the Academy to play in the first team for so many years alongside new Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez. Whilst Xavi and Iniesta left the Catalan club in 2015 and 2018 respectively, Messi's departure in 2021 caused a lot of fuss as many football fans did not see it coming.

Lionel Messi cried during his Barcelona farewell press conference before joining Paris Saint-Germain.
Lionel Messi cried during his Barcelona farewell press conference before joining Paris Saint-Germain. AFP

In an interview with Spanish newspaper AS, Iniesta stated that he believes the club did everything it could to keep the Argentine captain but situations change.

"I don't know whether to call it sadness because of what it meant. He changed teams, but there are situations that can change and each one sees them in a way," Iniesta told AS.

"That is the law of life and goes beyond the fact that I would have liked him to have continued at Barça. It is difficult to give an opinion from the outside.

"I understand that the club did everything it could. I don't think the club didn't want Leo to be there. From then on, they only know what could have happened."

Lionel Messi has now scored three Champions League goals since arriving at Paris Saint-Germain
Lionel Messi has now scored three Champions League goals since arriving at Paris Saint-Germain AFP

The ex-Spanish international admitted that seeing Messi wear another shirt after so many years at Barcelona hurts.

"It is rare to see Messi with another shirt. I would have liked him to have continued. After so many years, wearing another shirt hurts. But it can happen, as it has happened. Each one takes his own way," Iniesta concluded.

Messi joined Paris Saint-Germain at the start of the season after Barcelona were unable to renew his contract due to mounting debts and a strict salary cap implemented by La Liga. He has turned out for PSG eight times this season, scoring three goals as part of a front three featuring Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

