Amstel Malta Ultra to sponsor Team Nigeria for Olympic Games Tokyo 2020

The news of the sponsorship comes as a welcome development for sports enthusiasts and the public at large.

Optimistic about the upcoming games, Senior Brand Manager Amstel Malta, Aminah Jagun, said, "We have no doubt whatsoever that Team Nigeria will make the country proud.

"We have watched them train tirelessly over the past months, and we know they're poised to bring home several medals."

"As proud sponsors of Team Nigeria, we look forward to celebrating our athletes on their journey to Tokyo, where we believe they will shine and make the nation proud.

"As a brand, we have remained committed to promoting a healthy lifestyle among Nigerians, and have now extended this commitment to revive the nation's sports terrain and unite Nigerians once again through sports," she continued.

Team Nigeria comprises of athletes across track and field events, water sports, and weightlifting, and will be led by audacious record breakers.

Captaining the subsects of this formidable Team are table tennis champion, Aruna Quadri; powerlifter, Lucy Ogechukwu Ejike; and basketball sensation, Adaora Nnenna Elonu.

The individual teams also boast phenomenal athletes who have given the nation renewed hope due to their recent performances at the trials and training.

The track and field events team in particular – responsible for 13 out of the 25 medals and 2 out of the 3 gold medals the country has won in past Olympic Games – features athletes like Grace Nwokocha Nzubechi (the fastest girl in Nigeria), Ruth Usoro (who recently broke the Nigerian triple jump record of 14.50m), Blessing Okagbare (an Olympics and World Championship medalist), Divine Oduduru, Enoch Adegoke, Tobi Amusan, and Annette Echikunwoke amongst others.

As a proud sponsor of Team Nigeria for Tokyo 2020 and a partner of the Nigeria Olympic Committee, Amstel Malta Ultra aims to empower Nigerian athletes to shine and entrench Nigeria in world sports.

Initially scheduled for 24th of July to 9th of August 2020, the Games were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, the Games will be held this year from the 23rd of July to the 8th of August 2021.