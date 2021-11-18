Qatar 2022: Profiling the 10 African teams through to the third-round playoffs (1)

Topping their respective groups of four countries each, each team will face-off with another in a two-legged playoff to determine Africa's five representatives at the 22nd FIFA World Cup finals. This is how each team qualified for the third and final round of the 2022 World Cup qualification series.

Algeria

Qualification route: The Desert Warriors of Algeria topped Group A with 14 points, edging out Burkina Faso who finished with 12 points. Djamel Belmadi's side won four games and drew two to stamp their authority on the group.

Algeria scored 25 goals in their six group games, the highest of any African country in the second round of qualifying. They conceded just four goals, to finish with a +21 goal difference. Their biggest win during this qualification round was an 8-0 victory over Djibouti on Matchday 1.

Topscorer: Lyon's Islam Slimani was Algeria's top scorer in World Cup qualifying, scoring seven goals in six matches. His seven goals are also the highest in the continent for the second round of qualifying.

World Cup history: The Desert Warriors of Algeria have been to the World Cup finals on four occasions, the first being in 1982. Their best outing at the Mundial was a Round-of-16 placing at the Brazil 2014 edition where they got knocked out by eventual champions Germany.

Tunisia

Qualification route: Mondher Kebaier-led Tunisia secured passage to the third round of qualification by claiming the top spot in Group B with 13 points. The Carthage Eagles won four, drew one, and lost one to finish ahead of Equatorial Guinea who had lost one more game than the North Africans.

Tunisia scored 11 goals and conceded only 2, keeping clean sheets in four of their six group games. Their biggest wins during this qualification round were two 3-0 victories at home against Equatorial Guinea (Matchday 1) and Mauritania (Matchday 3).

Topscorer: Saint-Etienne's Wahbi Khazri was Tunisia's top scorer in the second round of qualifying, netting three goals in six matches.

World Cup history: The Tunisian Eagles have been to the World Cup finals on five occasions, appearing first at the 1978 edition in Argentina. On all five occasions, Tunisia have not made it past the group stages.

Nigeria

Qualification route: Three-time African champions Nigeria are also in contention for a slot in Qatar, topping Group C with 13 points ahead of Cape Verde on 11 points. The Super Eagles of Nigeria won four of their group games, registering one draw and one loss apiece.

Gernot Rohr's boys scored nine goals and conceded three in the second round of World Cup qualifying. Their biggest wins were the 2-0 victories over Liberia (both legs) and Central African Republic (away).

Topscorer: Napoli striker Victor Osimhen scored the most goals for Nigeria with four in six matches during the second round qualification phase.

World Cup history: The Super Eagles of Nigeria have made six appearances at the Mundial so far, debuting at the USA '94 edition. They got to the first knockout phase of that edition, with further Round-of-16 finishes at the France '98 and Brazil 2014 editions remaining their best outings so far.

Cameroon

Qualification route: The Indomitable Lions of Cameroon had arguably the toughest journey to third-round qualification, being drawn in Group D with the star-studded Ivory Coast team. Antonio Conceicao's side were able to hold off the talented Ivorians in a straight shoot-out for the top spot. Cameroon secured qualification with a 1-0 home win over Ivory Coast on Matchday 6 in a winner-takes-all match.

Conceicao's side won five of their games and lost only one to finish with 15 points, two more points than Ivory Coast. Cameroon scored 12 goals in the second round of qualifying whilst conceding only three. Their biggest victory was a 4-0 away win at Malawi on Matchday 5.

Topscorer: Vincent Aboubakar, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui Karl Toko-Ekambi, and Christian Bassogog are all tied on two goals for Cameroon in the second round of qualifying.