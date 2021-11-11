Alexander Isak: the young star of Eritrean origin firing on all cylinders for La Liga Santander leaders Real Sociedad

Isak first joined Real Sociedad in 2019 and has since established himself as one of the brightest young talents in European football. He caught the eye in this summer’s Euro 2020, when his skills, speed and spatial awareness helped his home country of Sweden top a group including eventual semi-finalists Spain.

But while he was born and raised in Solna, a neighbourhood just north of Stockholm city centre, and is the youngest-ever scorer in the history of the Swedish national team (17 years, 3 months, and 22 days), Isak hails from a proud Eritrean family. His parents are both Eritreans and lived in the East African nation before emigrating to Sweden before Isak was born in 1999.

In spite of the many miles that separated his parents’ homeland and their adopted homeland, Alexander grew maintaining a strong connection to his ancestral home. There exists a large Eritrean community in Sweden; in fact, one of his first and favourite coaches after enrolling in the youth academy at local side AIK was Nahom Ghidey, an Eritrean.

Growing up he even had an Eritrean role model. Henok Goitom was also born in Solna to Eritrean parents and went on to play in La Liga Santander and Italy’s Serie A for the likes of Getafe CF, Real Valladolid, and Udinese. Their parents knew each other and Goitom himself was quick to see Alexander’s potential, praising him on social media as he emerged from AIK’s youth academy. “To receive praise from Henok is great and I learn a lot from him,” Alexander said at the time in an interview with leading Swedish newspaper Sportbladet. “We are compatriots, and we support each other. We often get compared to each other.”

Isak has also often been compared to Zlatan Ibrahimović, with both forwards having made an impact in the Allsvenskan at a young age. In the case of Isak, he started training with the AIK first team at the age of 15 and made his debut aged 16, before featuring for the national team for the first time a year later.

In January 2017 he graduated from AIK, moving on to the Bundesliga to sign a contract with Borussia Dortmund. At that time, he was close to joining Real Madrid with the club from the Spanish capital reportedly having a flight and hotel already booked for him, but he ultimately decided to make Dortmund his next step. After signing for Real Sociedad in 2019, he has impressed in the Spanish top flight, scoring 29 La Liga Santander goals so far at the highly-impressive rate of one every 157 minutes.

He also holds the record as the youngest player to score in five consecutive La Liga Santander matches in the 21st century (21 years, 146 days), ahead of the likes of Sergio Agüero, Samuel Eto’o and Gonzalo Higuain; generational talents who made their mark at a very young age in La Liga Santander.

Throughout his time in Sweden, Germany, the Netherlands and Spain, Isak has always maintained a close connection with Eritrea and he is proud of his African ties. In 2018, he was invited to visit the country's capital city of Asmara by Zemede Tekle, Eritrea's Commissioner of Culture and Sports. There he visited grassroots projects in Asmara, speaking to aspiring footballers and sharing his story with young boys and girls.