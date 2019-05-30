Despite enduring a miserable night with Arsenal in the Europa League final against Chelsea, Alex Iwobi has inked himself in the history books.

Iwobi scored Arsenal’s only goal in their 4-1 loss to Chelsea in the Europa League final on Wednesday with a sweet volley in the 69th minute.

With that goal, Iwobi made history as the first Nigerian player to score in the final of a European club competition. (Champions League, UEFA Cup, Europa League and UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup).

With his appearance in the final in Baku, Iwobi also became just the seventh Nigerian player to feature in the final of a European club competition.

Stephen Keshi of blessed memory was the first Nigerian player to play in the final of a European club competition-for Anderlecht in the 1990 European Cup Winners' Cup.

Finidi George and Kanu Nwankwo followed with two consecutive appearances for Ajax in 1995 and 1996 Champions League finals.

Next was Taribo West for Inter Milan in the 1998 UEFA Cup final, followed by Chidi Odiah for CSKA Moscow in the 2005 UEFA Cup final.

Former Chelsea midfielder John Mikel Obi played in the 2012 Champions League final before Iwobi’s appearance in the 2019 Europa League final for Arsenal.