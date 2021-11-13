The Super Eagles recorded a 2-0 victory over the Lone Stars of Liberia to maintain the top spot in Group C of the CAF World Cup Qualifiers. Victor Osimhen and Ahmed Musa converted two penalties to give Gernot Rohr's side the three points required to stay in contention for next year's Mundial.
Missed opportunities, verdict on Osimhen v Ighalo - 5 things we learnt from Nigeria's victory over Liberia
On today's evidence, Cape Verde will be full of confidence for Tuesday's win or bust final qualifier
However, despite large swathes of possession by a star-studded Nigerian team, the three-time African champions did not set the Grand Stade de Tangier stadium on fire. Whilst they got the job done against their fellow West Africans, many Nigerians believe the Super Eagles performed below expectation in Saturday's match.
Ranging from failing to stamp their authority on the match and a verdict on who should start between Osimhen and Ighalo, here are five things we learnt from Nigeria's win over Liberia.
Super Eagles missed opportunity to stamp their dominance
Ahead of Tuesday's showdown against Cape Verde, the Super Eagles did not do enough to strike fear into their next opponents. The first half was a drab affair after Osimhen's penalty goal with the Nigerian attackers failing to pull up any trees.
Whilst they showed more attacking intent in the second period, the Liberians would have felt unlucky to end the match two goals down after conceding a second penalty late in second half stoppage time. Tuesday's match will be played more on confidence rather than quality and the Cape Verdeans are the form side, coming from behind to grab a 2-1 win over Central African Republic.
They got the job done in Tangier by picking up the required three points but Cape Verde will look at this match and fancy their chances of causing an upset in Lagos. A more clinical performance in front of goal from the Eagles would still mean three points but the Cape Verdeans would have had more to think about on their way to the Teslim Balogun Stadium.
Osimhen should keep his place as striker
Most of the pre-match discussion was focused on the return of Al Shabab striker Odion Ighalo to the fold of the Super Eagles. Whilst the 32-year-old did not make the team list for this match, many would be eager to see Rohr's decision on who gets the nod in the centre-forward position for Tuesday's must-win match.
On the evidence of Saturday's match, Victor Osimhen did enough to retain his spot in the starting XI. The Napoli forward showed good link-up play with Simon Moses and Kelechi Iheanacho as well as keeping the Liberian defenders on their toes with his relentless running. Whilst Tuesday's game will be a strictly results-based encounter, coach Gernot Rohr will be best served to not change the team's chemistry ahead of the crucial match.
Moses Simon justifies his inclusion
The FC Nantes forward was chosen to start on the right side of the attack ahead of captain Ahmed Musa and the returning Samuel Chukwueze. He duly justified Gernot Rohr's choice as he was easily Nigeria's best attacking outlet in the first half.
His pace, close control, and dribbling skills were a handful for the Liberian backline as he probed time after time. Despite not getting on the scoresheet, his intelligent movement created pockets of space for Victor Osimhen to operate.
Ndidi's return at the right time
Wilfred Ndidi once again proved his importance to the Eagles' cause in Tangier. The Leicester City midfielder did not have to break up so many attacks but his quietly efficient display in the middle of the park proved a sigh of relief after questions were asked of the Nigerian midfield in October's loss to the Central African Republic.
Ahead of Tuesday's showdown against Cape Verde, Nigerians can be rest assured that the 24-year-old will be on hand to marshal the engine room. Cape Verde knows it is win or bust for them and they would not hold back any punches. Ndidi's calmness and control will be essential to stopping them in their tracks.
Jamilu Collins flatters to deceive
Collins started on the left side of the defense for the Super Eagles. Despite being the full-back charged with the responsibility of running the channels and providing attacking impetus down the flanks, the Paderborn man could not fulfill his brief.
He had minimal impact in the attacking phases, barely getting crosses off into the Liberian penalty box. Collins was also shaky in defense, with the West Africans building most of their attack through his flank and getting past him with ease. The Paderborn defender had to resort to fouls to head off the more threatening moves. He would have been punished against a better attacking team.
