Team Nigeria to the ongoing 2019 Special Olympics holding in Abu Dhabi United Arab Emirates have racked up a total of 18 medals.

The ongoing tournament for Special athletes across the world which started Thursday, March 14 and will be concluded on Thursday, March 21.

The Nigerian team to the 2019 World Summer Games are participating in several competitions.

A total of 84 delegates are in Abu Dhabi for the competition with 60 athletes and 24 officials.

Team Nigeria is participating in eight games at the tournament Athletics, Badminton, Basketball, Football, Table-tennis, Volleyball, Swimming and Cycling.

Medal haul

The Nigerian contingents have racked up medals from different events at the competition.

Team Nigeria won Gold in the football event held at the Zayed Sports City Stadium.

The medal from the football event take Nigeria's medal haul at the competition to 18 with seven Gold, six silver and five bronze.

Other medals for Team Nigeria were from Chima Maduakor who won Gold in the shot put event.

Nyam Tayei and Ayokunle Akinjayeju won Gold in the male and female events of 25m Athletics Run.

In the swimming event Ademola Roberts and Teju Ogunlela won Gold medals in the 50m swimming freestyle event.

Joy Abisagbo won Gold in the 5k TT Cycling event, while Bassey Wisdom won bronze medal in the table tennis single event while the Miracle Unified Volleyball Team also won Gold in the