The Presidential candidate of the African Action Alliance in the February 2019 General Elections, Omoyele Sowore, has reportedly applied to the Federal High Court in Abuja to set aside the order it granted the Department of State Services to detain him for 45 days.

According to Punch, the Publisher of the online news platform, SaharaReporters, through his lawyer, Mr. Femi Falana (SAN), challenged the court that the order it issued breached his constitutionally guaranteed fundamental rights.

He argued that the order is tantamount to “legalising the illegality” of his detention for about four days before the court issued the order on Thursday, August 8, 2019.

Punch reports that the publisher cum activist also filed an affidavit of urgency together with his application on Friday, August 9, 2019.

The affidavit was meant to seek an urgent hearing of the suit on the grounds that it “is one of fundamental importance that affects salient fundamental rights of the applicant herein.” Punch reports.

You’ll recall that on Saturday, August 3, 2019, operatives of the DSS arrested Sowore over a planned protest tagged #revolutionnow.

Following the ex parte application filed by the DSS to detain Sowore for 90 days to investigate him over the treason allegation levied against him, Justice Taiwo Taiwo granted the agency the permission to hold him for 45 days.

The 45-day period according to the judge started from Thursday, August 8, 2019, and lapses on September 21, 2019.