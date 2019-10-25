Lagos State Police Command has reportedly invited Dr. Boniface Igbeneghu, a lecturer of European Languages at the University of Lagos over the alleged sex-for grade accusation against him.

The command in its letter of invitation asked the lecturer, who was suspended by UNILAG management following the allegation to report at the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Yaba, on October 23, 2019, Punch reports.

The letter, which was signed by Yetunde Alonge, the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the SCIID, also asked the lecturer to report at D10 section.

According to Punch, the invitation was sent through the university management, but the lecturer has yet to honour the invitation.

Alonge said that the police were still waiting for him to show up . She said, “We are still waiting.”

Igbeneghu, who was a Pastor at Foursquare Gospel Church, was exposed earlier in October in a video documentary by BBC Africa Eye.

In the video, the lecturer was seen demanding sex from an admission seeker in his office.

He also admitted to the existence of a “cold room” in UNILAG, where male lecturers have sexual relations with female students.