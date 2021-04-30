Take this quiz to find out if you'll meet your soulmate in 2021
Is 2021 the year you finally meet the flesh of your flesh and bone of your bone?
On a scale of 0-100 how attractive are you?
0-29
30-59
60-89
90-100
And how many hearts do you think you have broken?
0
More than 5
Which of these happened for you in 2020?
Got promoted/ got a better job
Got engaged/married
Smashed my saving goals
None of these
How dirty would you say your mind is?
Not dirty at all
Just a little
Very very dirty
Prefer to not speak
Pick a movie genre
Romance
Thrillers
Romantic comedy
Horror movies
Which one can you absolutely not stand in a partner?
Dishonesty
Bad sex
Unexpressiveness
Verbal abuse
