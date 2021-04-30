RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  quizzes

Take this quiz to find out if you'll meet your soulmate in 2021

Authors:

Ayoola Adetayo

Is 2021 the year you finally meet the flesh of your flesh and bone of your bone?

Office Romance
Office Romance ece-auto-gen
Recommended articles

Authors:

Ayoola Adetayo Ayoola Adetayo

On a scale of 0-100 how attractive are you?

0-29
30-59
60-89
90-100

And how many hearts do you think you have broken?

0
2021-03-31T22:00:00+00:00
2021-02-04T23:00:00+00:00
More than 5

Which of these happened for you in 2020?

Got promoted/ got a better job
Got engaged/married
Smashed my saving goals
None of these

How dirty would you say your mind is?

Not dirty at all
Just a little
Very very dirty
Prefer to not speak

Pick a movie genre

Romance
Thrillers
Romantic comedy
Horror movies

Which one can you absolutely not stand in a partner?

Dishonesty
Bad sex
Unexpressiveness
Verbal abuse
Your score: I already have a soulmate.
This post is not for you and you know it. You just wanted to show yourself. All these people in happy relationships sef. Please be going jor.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: Yes! 2021 is your year!
2021 is the year you stop dropping 'God When' under every romantic post on social media. Congratulations in advance.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: Sadly, no.
You? Soulmate? Not in 2021. In fact, you are so opposed to the idea that even if soulmate finds you, you will redirect them somewhere else.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: It depends.
On a lot of things actually but the major one is if you are willing and ready to leave the streets because as you are like this ehn, it's like you are enjoying the streets a little too much to want to give it up.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

71-year-old pastor arrested for telling congregants that God created only 2 genders (video)

11-year-old girl releases a list of men who’ve sexually abused her & the number of times

A video has emerged which shows Baba Ijesha admitting he molested a minor

Lagos Govt withholds N25m donated to Oshodi amputee hawker after detecting lies in her claims

President Buhari attacks Gov Ortom over security remarks

Davido, Toke Makinwa others, drag actor Yomi Fabiyi for defending alleged child molester Baba Ijesha

Meet the man who woke up with female sex organ a day after breaking up with girlfriend (video)

Actress Princess Shyngle attempts suicide for the 2nd time in 3 years

36-year-old man’s penis & testicles cut off and given to pigs for attempting to rape his niece