QUIZ: Which of your groups will buy you a presidential form?
Everyones getting free presidential forms. Who will buy for you?
When do you think your political career will kick off?
In your 30's
In your 40's
In your 50's
In your 60's
You've been President for 8 years. Which country would you retire to if you absolutely have to?
USA
UK
Germany
France
How deeply do you love?
25%
50%
75%
100%
Do you still have friends from 5 years ago?
A few
Many
None
I've never liked keeping friends
Where would you be in 8 years time?
In Nigeria
Outside Nigeria
I don't know
None of yuor business
Which one is your talent?
Singing
Dancing
Acting
Finding lost items against all odds
Those are the friends you still feel closest to and stay in touch with the most. Loyalty is hard to find so if they are doing this for you, it means, you guys have been cool for a long long time. Don't betray them oh. Wait first, before we get too carried away: do they even have 100 million?
Depending on who you are and how you swing: your sugar mummies and/or daddies are the ones that will likely fork out 100million for you. Just be prepared to scratch their backs as they have scratched yours. You know how the thing go.
Christian and Islamic organisations are known to lowkey and even highkey participate in politics all the time. So you can expect that the one you currently belong to will come through for you before the primaries. But please don't turn Nigeria to a one-religion country o. Please abeg.
Shebi social media people are buying cars and houses for their faves. Don't worry, that's how yours is coming too. If dem born you well, though, you just try and off Twitter or Instagram and see whether people will not riot.
