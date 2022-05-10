RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  quizzes

QUIZ: Which of your groups will buy you a presidential form?

Authors:

Ayoola Adetayo

Everyones getting free presidential forms. Who will buy for you?

Presidential forms
Presidential forms
Recommended articles

When do you think your political career will kick off?

In your 30's
In your 40's
In your 50's
In your 60's

You've been President for 8 years. Which country would you retire to if you absolutely have to?

USA
UK
Germany
France

How deeply do you love?

25%
50%
75%
100%

Do you still have friends from 5 years ago?

A few
Many
None
I've never liked keeping friends

Where would you be in 8 years time?

In Nigeria
Outside Nigeria
I don't know
None of yuor business

Select one

Keke
Okada
Transistor radio
Food

Which one is your talent?

Singing
Dancing
Acting
Finding lost items against all odds
Your score: Coalition of your Secondary School + Uni Classmates
Those are the friends you still feel closest to and stay in touch with the most. Loyalty is hard to find so if they are doing this for you, it means, you guys have been cool for a long long time. Don't betray them oh. Wait first, before we get too carried away: do they even have 100 million?
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: Your Glucose Guardians
Depending on who you are and how you swing: your sugar mummies and/or daddies are the ones that will likely fork out 100million for you. Just be prepared to scratch their backs as they have scratched yours. You know how the thing go.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: Your Religious Organisation
Christian and Islamic organisations are known to lowkey and even highkey participate in politics all the time. So you can expect that the one you currently belong to will come through for you before the primaries. But please don't turn Nigeria to a one-religion country o. Please abeg.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: Your Social Media Followers
Shebi social media people are buying cars and houses for their faves. Don't worry, that's how yours is coming too. If dem born you well, though, you just try and off Twitter or Instagram and see whether people will not riot.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet

Authors:

Ayoola Adetayo Ayoola Adetayo

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

QUIZ: Which of your groups will buy you a presidential form?

QUIZ: Which of your groups will buy you a presidential form?

Quiz: What crime would you commit if there'd be no punishment?

Quiz: What crime would you commit if there'd be no punishment?

Quiz: Do you know the capital of these unpopular African countries?

Quiz: Do you know the capital of these unpopular African countries?

Quiz: Only good kissers are allowed to take this quiz

Quiz: Only good kissers are allowed to take this quiz

QUIZ: Can you score a perfect 10 on this Ozark test?

QUIZ: Can you score a perfect 10 on this "Ozark" test?

QUIZ: This food quiz will show whether your appetite is weird or normal

QUIZ: This food quiz will show whether your appetite is weird or normal

Take this quiz and we will guess how quick you are

Take this quiz and we will guess how quick you are

QUIZ: We dare you to score 100% in this Banky W & Adesua quiz

QUIZ: We dare you to score 100% in this Banky W & Adesua quiz

Take this quiz and we'll guess what kind of ex you are

Take this quiz and we'll guess what kind of ex you are

Trending

Quiz: Only good kissers are allowed to take this quiz

Kiss quiz

Quiz: Do you know the capital of these unpopular African countries?

African continent

Quiz: What crime would you commit if there'd be no punishment?

Variety Money Heist

QUIZ: This food quiz will show whether your appetite is weird or normal

Food Quiz