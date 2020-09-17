  1. quizzes

Quiz: Where will you meet your soul mate?

Ayoola Adetayo
Take this quiz to find out.

Select a word of endearment

Bae
Boo
Baby
Dear
My love
Big head

What kind of romantic partner are you?

The independent one
The jealous one
The needy one
The over-emotional one
The romantic one
The sex-crazed one

Oya. Find your level below:

Unemployed
Employed at a 9-5 job
Entrepreneur
9-5 + Side hustle
Student
Just vibes and insha-allah

Where would you likely be found on a Saturday

At home
At a wedding
At a party [That's not a wedding]
At a hangout
In church
It depends

Which of these places would you take your crush on a first date?

1
2
3
4
5
6

What’s your spec?

Lightskin and thick
Dark and slim
Rich, Tall and skinny
Lightskin and slim
Tall and muscular
Tall but no sixpacks
My spec is not here
I belong to nobody, and I belong to everybody
Your score: At a religious gathering
Better start dressing to kill whenever you have to go for any religious function henceforth. That's where your soulmate is.
Your score: At work
If you are unemployed now, it does not matter. It'll still happen regardless.
Your score: At a wedding
You'll chop life at the ceremony and still cop a boo. Best of both worlds!
Your score: At a nightclub
Simply because love is everywhere you go.
