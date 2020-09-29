  1. quizzes

Quiz: How ready are you to be a 'Nigerian' parent?

Ayoola Adetayo
Tell your friends
First things first: Will icecream bowls actually contain icecream in your freezer?

Which of these will you never say to your kids?

"I did not kill my parents, you will not kill me."
"Put it on my head."
"Go and wear your shoe, I'll wait for you."
"There's rice at home."

In your home, what will icecream bowls in the refrigerator be for?

Ice cream
Soup
It depends on my mood

What's your opinion on spanking and whipping kids?

It's totally OK. Kids move mad a lot.
It's abuse. I do not recommend.
It's OK when moderately done.

What's a Nigerian parenting hack you will definitely use on your kids?

Buy super-large clothes and shoes so they'll grow into it
Promise to help them keep their money
Ask them to bring you something that's closer to you than it is to them
All of the above
None of the above

How will you teach them about sex

"If you talk to a boy, you will get pregnant"
"If you like get pregnant, I'll disown you."
"Keep your virginity for your husband on your wedding night."
I'll teach them the right way.

What would you like them to study in uni?

Medicine
Law
Engineer
Accountant
Whatever they want to be

Your kids blocks your slap, how will you report it to your spouse?

Exactly how it happened
That he/she beat you up
I don't intent to hit my kids. Click here
It depends on my mood
Your score: 100%
Nigerian parenting culture won't die [yet] with people like you around. Your children go hear am.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Share
Your score: 60%
You can't seem to make up your mind on how you'll go about parenting. Sometimes you think you will be all western but you remember how mad kids move sometimes and the Nigerian way becomes a lot more appealing to you once more.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Share
Your score: 30%
All the hallmarks of parenting like the archetypal, cliche Nigerian don't sound good to you. At all.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Share
Your score: 0%
You have made up your mind to not be the 'Nigerian parent' the media regularly portrays. You want to stand out and a be a different, modern breed of Nigerian parents. So help you God.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Share
Source: Pulse Nigeria
Ayoola Adetayo
Ayoola Adetayo More from the author »
Tell your friends

Join the "Sabi"   clique

Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily


By clicking again you agree to our privacy policy and European users agree to data transfer policy


Thank you! You have successfully subscribed to receive our newsletter pulse.ng

FOLLOW PULSE NIGERIA

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng