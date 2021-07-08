Take this quiz to find out what type of sex drive you have
What's your Zodiac sign?
Aries, Pisces, Aquarius, Taurus
Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo
Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn,
Choose your birth month
December, November, October, September
August, July. June. May
April, March. February, January
Choose the one that applies to you
I'm from Northern Nigeria
I'm not from Nothern Nigeria
I am not a Nigerian at all
Pick one
Apple juice
Orange juice
Blackberry juice
What's your relationship status?
Single
In a relationship/married
Others
If somebody wants to see your red eye now, they should suggest a month-long celibacy plan to you. You go protest pass ENDSARS.
Share your score:
You really couldn't be bothered if you didn't get some in 6 months. Sometimes, even longer.
Share your score:
You don't even know which one it is. Everything is just anywhere belle face. It's OK. You'll figure it out soon.
Share your score:
