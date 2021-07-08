RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  quizzes

Take this quiz to find out what type of sex drive you have

Authors:

Ayoola Adetayo

Try it out.

To ensure that the spark does not die in your sex life, taking turns to initiate is also a very good idea [Credit: Youtube]
To ensure that the spark does not die in your sex life, taking turns to initiate is also a very good idea [Credit: Youtube]
What's your Zodiac sign?

Aries, Pisces, Aquarius, Taurus
Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo
Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn,

Choose your birth month

December, November, October, September
August, July. June. May
April, March. February, January

Choose the one that applies to you

I'm from Northern Nigeria
I'm not from Nothern Nigeria
I am not a Nigerian at all

Pick one

Apple juice
Orange juice
Blackberry juice

What's your relationship status?

Single
In a relationship/married
Others
Your score: High Sex Drive
If somebody wants to see your red eye now, they should suggest a month-long celibacy plan to you. You go protest pass ENDSARS.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: Low Sex Drive
You really couldn't be bothered if you didn't get some in 6 months. Sometimes, even longer.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: Confused Sex Drive
You don't even know which one it is. Everything is just anywhere belle face. It's OK. You'll figure it out soon.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet

