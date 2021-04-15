Take this quiz to find out what people love most about you
After our famous likeability quiz, here's another one you should get on
How friendly are you over 100?
0-20
21-40
41-60
61-80
81-100
Not sure of how friendly I am
How many SIM cards have you used in your entire life?
One
Two
Three
More than 3
What’s your love language?
Quality time
Physical touch
Receiving gifts
Acts of service
Words of affirmation
What kind of friend are you?
The ride or die kind of friend
The positive vibes only type of friend
The friend-turned-cousin
The anywhere-belle-face kind of friend
The fairweather friend
The hype man/woman
Select an instrument to kink up your sex life
Cuffs
Whips
Ropes
Nipple clamps
Blindfold
Nothing, abeg
How old are you?
Below 20
20-23
24-26
27-29
I'm 30
Older people click here.
What’s the craziest rumour you’ve heard about yourself?
I am proud
I am rich
I break hearts
I sleep around
Something else
I just don't pay attention to what people say
You are so well-behaved and it's the major reason why the people who like you like you.
