Take this quiz to find out if your parents are proud of you
How proud are your Nigerian parents about how you turned out?
What did you study in school?
Medicine
Law
Others
Did you have an extra year?
Yes
No
Wetin concern you?
Pick one that applies to you
Graduated with a first class
Graduated with 2nd class upper
Others
Do you still live at home with your folks?
I'm above 27. Yes I still do.
I'm above 27. No I don't live with them.
I prefer to not speak.
Do your folks still think you are a virgin?
Yes
No
I don't know for them o
Did they hound you to get married, or are they currently doing so?
Yes
Nope
Let me not say anything
How solid would you say your black tax game is?
100
50
Zero
You are the type that parents always want to bring up unprovoked during conversations with their friends and other elders in chiurch.
They would have preferred you turned out some other way but you are doing well enough for that to not bother them too much
They are not quite ashamed of you but some might say that's because they don't have much of an option.
