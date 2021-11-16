RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  quizzes

Take this quiz to find out if your parents are proud of you

Authors:

Ayoola Adetayo

How proud are your Nigerian parents about how you turned out?

Recommended articles

What did you study in school?

Medicine
Law
Others

Did you have an extra year?

Yes
No
Wetin concern you?

Pick one that applies to you

Graduated with a first class
Graduated with 2nd class upper
Others

Do you still live at home with your folks?

I'm above 27. Yes I still do.
I'm above 27. No I don't live with them.
I prefer to not speak.

Do your folks still think you are a virgin?

Yes
No
I don't know for them o

Did they hound you to get married, or are they currently doing so?

Yes
Nope
Let me not say anything

How solid would you say your black tax game is?

100
50
Zero
Your score: Very proud
You are the type that parents always want to bring up unprovoked during conversations with their friends and other elders in chiurch.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: Quite proud
They would have preferred you turned out some other way but you are doing well enough for that to not bother them too much
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: Not proud
They are not quite ashamed of you but some might say that's because they don't have much of an option.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet

Authors:

Ayoola Adetayo Ayoola Adetayo

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Take this quiz to find out if your parents are proud of you

Take this quiz to find out if your parents are proud of you

QUIZ: How well can you do on this human anatomy trivia?

QUIZ: How well can you do on this human anatomy trivia?

QUIZ: Can we guess how deeply in love you are?

QUIZ: Can we guess how deeply in love you are?

QUIZ: If you score less than 8 on this test, you shouldn't be having sex

QUIZ: If you score less than 8 on this test, you shouldn't be having sex

QUIZ: We dare you to get a perfect score on this easy riddles test

QUIZ: We dare you to get a perfect score on this easy riddles test

QUIZ: Can we quickly guess how generous you are on a scale of 0-100?

QUIZ: Can we quickly guess how generous you are on a scale of 0-100?

QUIZ: This food quiz will show whether your appetite is weird or normal

QUIZ: This food quiz will show whether your appetite is weird or normal

Quiz: Can you crush this simple idioms test?

Quiz: Can you crush this simple idioms test?

QUIZ: Only genuises can score 10/10 on this quiz

QUIZ: Only genuises can score 10/10 on this quiz

Trending

QUIZ: If you score less than 8 on this test, you shouldn't be having sex

No sex

QUIZ: Can we guess how deeply in love you are?

A couple in love [Credit - Ask Men]

QUIZ: How well can you do on this human anatomy trivia?

Humans [Refinery]

QUIZ: We dare you to get a perfect score on this easy riddles test

Puzzled woman [Unsplash]