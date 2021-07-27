Take this quiz to find out how funny you are
How funny are you, really?
Select a beer
Life
Guinness Smooth
Star
Heineken
Budweiser
Select a soda
Pepsi
Fanta
Bigi Cola
Cocacola
Sprite
Select one
Candy Crush
Temple Run
Subway Surfer
PES Mobile
FIFA Mobile
Select an IG skit maker
Sydney Talker
Twyse Ereme
Nasty Blaq
Taooma
NasBoi
Select an OG comedian
Basket Mouth
Princess
I Go Dye
Okey Bakassi
Helen Paul
Choose a Nigerian actor
Blossom Chukwujekwu
Yul Edochie
Alexx Ekubo
OC Ukeje
Enyinna Nwigwe
People avoid you when they intend to be serious because you're a walking laughing gas. Must be nice.
How does it feel to be this funny and beloved by almost everyone?
You are not Ali Baba or Dave Chapelle but you get by.
Your jokes only jump out when you want something, usually money and/or sex. SMH. Manipulatively funny person.
You are not funny at all, at all. It's like they thing was washed off at the very first bath they gave you when you were born. Omo x1000
