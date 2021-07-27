RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  quizzes

Take this quiz to find out how funny you are

How funny are you, really?

Select a beer

Life
Guinness Smooth
Star
Heineken
Budweiser

Select a soda

Pepsi
Fanta
Bigi Cola
Cocacola
Sprite

Select one

Candy Crush
Temple Run
Subway Surfer
PES Mobile
FIFA Mobile

Select an IG skit maker

Sydney Talker
Twyse Ereme
Nasty Blaq
Taooma
NasBoi

Select an OG comedian

Basket Mouth
Princess
I Go Dye
Okey Bakassi
Helen Paul

Choose a Nigerian actor

Blossom Chukwujekwu
Yul Edochie
Alexx Ekubo
OC Ukeje
Enyinna Nwigwe
Your score: 100%
People avoid you when they intend to be serious because you're a walking laughing gas. Must be nice.
Your score: 75%
How does it feel to be this funny and beloved by almost everyone?
Your score: 50%
You are not Ali Baba or Dave Chapelle but you get by.
Your score: 25%
Your jokes only jump out when you want something, usually money and/or sex. SMH. Manipulatively funny person.
Your score: 0%
You are not funny at all, at all. It's like they thing was washed off at the very first bath they gave you when you were born. Omo x1000
